LINDSIDE — At the beginning of the preseason practice period in August, James Monroe High School’s football program enjoyed the enviable distinction of being the only Four Seasons Country football program in West Virginia occupying a county that enjoyed Code Green status according to statewide color-coded COVID-19 metrics that had just been announced by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice.
Since then, conditions have taken on a far unhealthier hue in Monroe County.
Practices were summarily closed on August 20 due to a sudden spike of active coronavirus cases in the county. Since that time the Mavericks have lost a scrimmage and two regular season football games — the latest casualty being its Sept. 11 meeting with Greenbrier West.
“It’s been frustrating. We’re young. We’ve got 31 kids and 21 of them are either freshmen or sophomores,” said Booth, who was preparing his kids for an Aug. 28 scrimmage with Pocahontas County and a Sept. 4 regular season opener at Pendleton County when both of those dates were wiped off the schedule.
When and if James Monroe can take to the practice field again is literally day-to-day and week-to-week. The uncertainties related to the coronavirus have come to vastly outweigh the uncertainties related to a dozen multi-year veterans graduating off the team.
Most people doing an informal head count of the personnel who moved from last year’s squad will be quick to notice that two of last year’s headline-making playmakers — quarterback Monroe Mohler and wide reciever Xander Castillo — have moved on. But they were just the tip of the Mavericks’ iceberg of experienced athletes.
“I lost more than two guys who were pretty daggone good. Those guys were excellent, but I also lost some very good players along with them,” said the head coach.
Even so, some of the newer personnel come highly recommended.
Senior Andrew Hazelwood, a baseball standout who hasn’t played football at James Monroe since his freshman year, is a solid candidate to take over at quarterback.
“He played baseball in the summer and we hadn’t seen him but a few times. When he came in, it was mostly for conditioning. When he came in and started slinging the ball around on Monday and Tuesday, we just kind of looked at each other and figured we had us a quarterback,” said Booth. “He’s a heck of an athlete. A smart kid ... he can make all the throws, short, intermediate, deep. He throws a great deep ball. He was putting the ball on-target ... in windows the size of a bucket. Honest-to-goodness. Throwing lasers across the middle to kids. Of course he has great feet. I really can’t wait to get back to coaching him.”
In the backfield, there are numerous skill players who can run and who have good hands: junior Grant Lively and sophomores Ethan Ganoe and Braydie Carr. Hayden Parker is another sophomore who got some carries last season who is also valuable as a receiver.
Cooper Ridgeway, a freshman has looked really good in a lot of roles.
“Cooper is going to be a jack of all trades ... anything from backup quarterback to a slot when we go to the spread. He may play a little tailback. He’s a good athlete ... he’s the kind of kid who puts a smile on your face when he comes through the door and you’ve got four years with him ... and hopefully we’ve got four years with him. He’s a good kid,” Booth said.
The Mavericks offense intends to line up in an old wing-T unbalanced line formation, also incorporating some spread.
“We’ve got some kids who can get downfield and catch the football. We’ve got three kids that can sling it pretty good,” the Mavs head coach said. “After game one or game two last year, we were mostly a spread offense. And we will run the spread because we have three who can throw it well and two who can run it really well. So we’ll spread people out and dink and dunk and every once in a while go over the top. But we’re also going to run the football out of the spread.”
If he can get his team on the field for practice reps, Booth is very encouraged by the potential he has seen in the offensive line corps. In fact, it could turn out to be the strength of his offense
“Honestly, if we can get back to practicing, I think our offensive line is going to be fine,” Booth said.
The starting interior configuration includes seniors Kaine Thorne (5-11, 244) and Brady Hunt, both of whom were All-Coalfield Conference selections last season. Freshman Jacob Hall has been looking good at center, Kameron Glover (6-1, 185) at a guard and at the other tackle Dylan Brim (Jr. 6-2, 240). A couple of “big old sophomores” — Jeffery Jones, (6-4, 245) and Jakobey Meadows (5-9, 252) — haven’t been ruled out of the mix.
The defense, like the offense, is a reconstruction project. Thorne and Hunt led the defensive line in sacks at DE and DL, respectively. But getting the kids around them to be where they need to be has been a challenge.
“We’ve only got two starters back on that side of the football ... a defensive end and a defensive tackle. All the other defensive linemen and ends, all linebackers and defensive backs are new. Every one of them,” said Booth, who only got one earnest defensive practice in before the Monroe County Health Department pulled the plug on practice.
“We struggled. We had lot of pre-snap failures, kids not lining up right. Kids not understanding exactly what it was we needed out of them. But, you know, it’s going to happen. Our plan was to start working on the kids in the box daily just working on pre-snap things before we can go to post-snap. Since we’ve been shut down that’s kind of changed that.”
Peyton Whitt, a talented three-sport athlete who tore his ACL in the last game of the 2019 season, could have helped the defense a lot by returning at safety. But he had to undergo knee surgery in the winter following a game injury late last season. He didn’t return to the football squad but will focus on basketball and baseball.”
“We used him all over on defense. Some week he’d be an inside linebacker. Some week he’d be outside. Some week he’d be a strong safety, just depending on where we needed him,” Booth said.
“He was also an excellent running back and a hard nosed kid. A smart kid who led by example. He’s a huge loss for us.
“I respect that decision. I understand that decision. But daggone, he’s a huge loss for us.”
In the meantime, it would lift Booth’s spirits to simply be able to continue to work with the kids he’s got. There’s a lot to work on — and that’s always been his favorite part of coaching.
“We’re young, we’re green. But these are the kinds of years I like. You can see kids grow and in turns you can see the team grow. From day one to throughout the season. These are kids that are wide-eyed, willing to learn, willing to work and willing to get better,” the Mavericks head coach said.
