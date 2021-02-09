BLUEFIELD, Va. — In the playoffs, a team wants to be playing its best.
That point was not lost on the Graham High School boys basketball squad on Tuesday.
In a must-win night on the regional level for Virginia High School hoops, the G-Men got it done.
Forcing the Lee High Generals into 15 turnovers in the first half, and shooting 74.5 percent from the field, Graham (15-0) swamped their opponents from the far Southwest 95-56 in the Group 2 Region D quarterfinals.
“I thought our defense was probably one of the best efforts we’ve had,” said Graham head coach Todd Baker. “I thought this was probably our most complete game of the season.”
Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw set the tone for the G-Men right at the start, stealing the ball off Lee’s opening possession and putting it through the hoop.
The onslaught continued with Graham scoring on eight of its first nine field-goal tries and forcing 10 turnovers in the game’s first five minutes, racking up a 24-0 lead after a dunk by David Graves.
“It’s regionals and it’s really win or go home,” Turner-Bradshaw said. “That’s all Coach has been talking about: You’ve got to come out with energy (and) keep the same intensity throughout the whole game.”
Baker said his team took shots “within their skill set” during the opening run. “I didn’t think we forced bad shots; I thought they shared the ball well. Our theme this year has been ‘one more pass.’ Hit the open guy.
“That was probably the best offensive plays that we made all year.”
“When your kids make shots, it makes you look like a good coach,” Baker said.
He noted that he was worried about the Generals’ size advantage in the paint.
“I wanted David to start inside, because he’s a pretty strong dude,” the coach said. “I thought he did well inside, and Kade Roberts did a good job inside. ...
“We kicked it out, and Nick (Owens) hit shots, Zach (Dales) hit shots. I thought if we could spread them out, we could maybe penetrate and beat (the defense) off the dribble. And that was the difference.”
Lee (4-8) got its first score with 2:31 left in the first period on a jumper by Parker Chance. At the end of the quarter, Graham led 32-4. The G-Men acquired their 53-17 halftime margin when Roberts stole the ball and laid the ball in the hoop in transition.
Lee did not score in the final 1:33 before intermission, and was 5 for 14 from the field in the first half.
Plenty of substitutes took the floor for both teams, making for a more ragged second half. Graham took fewer shots, but the conversion percentage remained high, and the G-Men ultimately posted 38 field goals on 51 attempts.
Graves paced Graham’s scoring with 22 points and Turner-Bradshaw ended with 19, while Owens and Dales joined the double-figure scoring with 11 and 10 points. The G-Men committed just nine fouls in the contest.
Turner-Bradshaw said he recalled last year’s playoff game against Lee High.
“They had their best player on me,” the Graham junior said. “Winding down, the fourth quarter, they were trying to take me out, like, tackle me and everything like that. So I had to let them know that I was here, and I was here to play this year.”
Overall in the game, the Generals converted 12 of 13 free throws and sank 18 field goals though they incurred 20 turnovers. Jaxon Collier led all scorers for the night with 25 points; five of his nine baskets came from 3-point range.
Lee head coach Kevon Honeycutt said the Generals had dealt with Covid-19 protocols all season.
“We’ve been quarantined three times as a team,” he said. “So obviously you can’t find a rhythm.”
He was proud that his team got to the regionals for the past two years that he has been their coach. “We’re accomplishing something as a program,” he said.
“I know what I’m getting out of them every night,” the coach said. “I now they’re going to play defense, and that’s the most important thing.”
“It speaks a lot for the kids (that) you’re down 20 and you continue to play, continue to fight. That’s part of it. It’s part of basketball. You’ve got to continue to play.”
It was the last game in a Lee uniform for Tyler and Dylan Fannon, twin brothers.
The G-Men move on to Thursday’s regional semifinal game against Gate City, which beat Tazewell 82-42 on Tuesday. Tipoff for that semifinal game is set for 6 p.m.
Baker said, “We’ve got a really big team coming in here, a very physical team on the defensive end ... so we’ve got our work cut out for the next couple of games.”
The Region D championship game for Group 2 boys is scheduled for Friday evening at the higher-seeded team’s home court.
At Graham Middle School
LEE HIGH (4-8)
Jaxon Collier 9 2-2 25, Caleb Leonard 1 0-0 2, Dylan Fannon 2 5-6 9, Parker Chance 1 0-0 2, Tyler Fannon 0 4-4 4, Peyton Woodard 2 1-1 5, Logan Grace 3 0-0 9. Totals 18 12-13 56.
GRAHAM (15-0)
Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw 9 1-3 19, Ben Morgan 2 4-6 8, Brayden Surface 0 0-0 0, Nick Owens 4 1-2 11, Zach Dales 4 0-0 10, Brenen Salyers 1 0-0 3, David Graves 8 5-5 22, Kade Roberts 2 1-2 5, Kaleb Morgan 4 0-0 8, Logan Simmons 2 0-0 4, Nic Knowles 1 0-0 2, Eli Sarver 0 0-1 0, Jamin Ni 0 0-0 0, Ethan Lambert 0 0-0 0, Aaron Jackson 1 0-0 2. Totals 38 12-19 94.
Lee High.......4 13 20 19 — 56
Graham........3 21 19 22 — 94
3-point goals: Lee 8 (Collier 5, Grace 3), Gra 6 (Owens 2, Dales 2, Salyers 1, Graves 1). Total fouls: Lee 15, Gra 9. Fouled out: None.
