BLUEFIELD — it was close, but close doesn’t count.
The Bluefield Beavers allowed a 20-7 lead to slip away from them Thursday night, and an inspired Pulaski County football team held on for a 35-33 victory under a near-full moon at Mitchell Stadium.
Pulaski County senior captain Trevor Burton ran for 165 yards and all five touchdowns for the Cougars (2-1).
Bluefield senior quarterback Caleb Fuller was harassed in the pocket all night, but still threw for 277 yards for the Beavers (0-3), who are off to an uncharacteristic snake-bit start to 2022.
Amir Hairston rushed for two touchdowns in the first half, and RJ Hairston had a dazzling catch-and-run sandwiched in between to put the Beavers ahead by 13 points — temporarily.
Burton wrapped up a 61-yard march in the first quarter to put the initial points on the board.
Bluefield answered on the ensuing possession. A personal foul by the Cougars gave the Beavers a first down on the PC 21, and Amir Hairston used four consecutive rushes to take the ball across the goal line, reaching paydirt on the second play of the second quarter.
Five plays later, RJ Hairston jarred the ball loose from Burton and fell on the football to give the Beavers the ball back on the Cougars’ 42.
On the next snap, Bluefield quarterback Caleb Fuller connected with RJ Hairston on a slant-in pattern and the 200-pound receiver dragged three would-be tacklers to the goal line to give Bluefield its first lead of the game.
The BHS defense forced a three-and-out by their visitors, giving the Beavers offense the ball on the Pulaski County 33.
A quick 20-yard completion to Braden Fong set up a 13-yard score by Amir Hairston on the next play, but the extra-point kick try was wide right and the score remained 20-7.
The Cougars scored twice in the final seven minutes of the first half on drives of 58 and 70 yards. Burton capped off both forays with touchdown runs, of 46 and 2 yards. The visitors’ third point-after kick, with 31 seconds remaining in the second quarter, secured the one point lead at the break.
The lead grew to 28-20 on Burton’s fourth TD rush midway through the third period.
The Beavers pulled within two points later in the quarter, with RJ Hairston nabbing a 17-yard toss in a wide-open corner of the maroon end zone for the next score. Bluefield tried for a tying two-point conversion, but the passing attempt was errant.
The teams traded touchdowns in a two-minute span early in the final period, with Fuller again finding an open man behind the coverage in the end zone. This time it was Sencere Fields with a 25-yard touchdown catch with 8:56 left on the clock.
Greyson Parris’ extra point brought Bluefield again to within two points, but the scoring then dried up for both sides.
The Cougars seemed to self-destruct on their next drive, and punted the ball away. The Beavers possessed the ball for an excruciating span of almost four minutes, converting two first downs on the drive.
The Pulaski County defense ultimately stood strong. Cougars middle linebacker Tyler Underwood got to Fuller for an eight-yard sack, and a relentless pass rush caused Fuller’s final two passes to fall incomplete, turning the ball over with 3:04 left.
The visitors executed a fake punt for a first down in the waning minutes to clinch their second victory of the year.
Amir Hairston carried the ball 17 times for 126 yards. Fuller completed 15 of 25 passes for 160 yards.
After three straight games on their home field, Bluefield begins a four-game road skein next Friday, traveling to Beckley to play old rival Woodrow Wilson High School.
At Mitchell Stadiium
Pulaski County ……. 7 14 7 7 — 35
Bluefield …………… 0 20 6 7 — 33
First Quarter
PC — Trevor Burton 3 run (Nathan Pratt kick), 4:11
Second Quarter
BHS — Amir Hairston 8 run (Greyson Parris kick), 11:19
BHS — RJ Hairston 42 pass from Caleb Fuller (Parris kick), 9:02
BHS — A. Hairston 13 run (kick wide), 7:06
PC — Burton 46 run (Pratt kick), 5:29
PC — Burton 2 run (Pratt kick), 0:31
Third Quarter
PC — Burton 3 run (Pratt kick), 7:26
BHS — RJ Hairston 17 pass from Fuller (pass failed), 5:37
Fourth Quarter
PC — Burton 16 run (Pratt kick), 10:55
BHS — Sencere Fields 25 pass from Fuller (Parris kick), 8:56
