BLUEFIELD — The 49th Annual Coppinger Invitational baseball tournament is slated to resume action today with a pair of games at Bowen Field, in Bluefield.
Graham is slated to play PikeView at 5 p.m. and Marion will face Tazewell in the 7 p.m. nightcap.
PikeView, which fell 5-6 tp Richlands in Friday’s opener at Bowen Field, lost 8-1 to Woodrow Wilson on Saturday.
Flying Eagles starting pitcher Arrington Payne earned the victory, striking out 11 Panthers batters over six innings. He walked four and allowed one unearned run off of four scattered hits before handing the close over to Isaiah Patterson in the seventh.
At the plate, Patterson had a double and an RBI, Blake Stratton had a double and an RBI and Blake Nixon had a triple. Jackson Gambrell went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Ty Evans went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Zachary Rose drove in the lone run for PikeView.
Tazewell is also 2-0 in Coppinger play, having opened with a 13-9 win over Princeton on Friday and slipping past Bluefield 5-3 on Saturday.
The Bulldogs got a yeomanlike combined pitching effort from Gavin Duty and Brody Patterson. Duty allowed one earned run in the first inning and went on to toss five consecutive shutout frames. He struck out seven and walked one.
Patterson, who pitched for the final two, had a scare when the Beavers plated a pair of runs in the seventh inning. But it proved just a bit too much ground for the Beavers to cover in the innings remaining.
Connor Cline led the Bulldogs lineup, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Patterson also went 2-for-4 while Tre Blankenship went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Luke Childress added a double.
Caleb Fuller went the distance for Bluefield, keeping the Bulldogs pretty much in range for the duration. He struck out nine and walked four, allowing five runs on nine hits. At the plate, he went 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Bryson Redmond went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
Marion finds itself 2-0 in Coppinger play headed into tonight’s game. The Scarlet Hurricane ambushed Bluefield 14-1 on Friday and beat Princeton 13-7 on Saturday.
Corbin Bade collected the win for the Scarlet Hurricane, allowing seven runs off 11 hits, striking out four and walking three over 6 1-3 innings before he handed the final two outs over to relief pitcher Jack Pugh.
Brady Roberts had a solo home run, Jack Pugh went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBIs, Cater Sayers went 2-for-4 and Brody Taylor went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Kade Terry also had a double and an RBI.
Brock Halsey went 2-for-5 with an RBI for Princeton. Zack Jenkins went 3-for-4 with an RBI, Luke Monaghan had a double and an RBI and Brody Combs went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
