BLUEFIELD — The 47th annual Coppinger Invitational baseball tournament was supposed to begin today.
Today, schools are shut shut down in both West Virginia and Virginia due to the coronavirus pandemic. Players in their respective states are still sheltering at home and haven’t seen their teammates in weeks. First pitch obviously won’t be thrown according to original plans.
Be that as it may, fifth-year Coppinger Invitational tournament director Justin Gilbert is still trying to figure out a way for the long-running showcase for Four Seasons Country high school baseball teams to maintain an unbroken run.
“We’re not cancelled. We’re postponed and ready to explore options when that time might come,” Gilbert said.
“There are just so many things up in the air right now, it’s hard to answer for. That’s why I haven’t sent anything out to the coaches about cancelling it because I would just like to give it some time and see how the two states play out.”
Gilbert admitted that he personally feels a lot of self-inflicted pressure to keep the region’s longest-running invitational baseball tournament going in spite of all the uncertainty that affects everyone nowadays.
“I was telling a couple of the guys that help me direct the tournament that I felt bad because I was going to be the tournament director that cancelled the first Coppinger tournament in the last 47 years. It sort’ve hit home with me and still rings with me a little bit if that happens on my watch, if you know what I mean. But I guess I can’t control this. It’s not like this is my decision. It’s something that is of a much broader scale than any of us can fathom,” said Gilbert, whose full-time gig is serving as assistant principal at Bluefield High School.
As of Thursday evening, May 3 remained the tentative reopening date for West Virginia public schools. If that date holds, West Virginia spring sports teams would most likely have to hold at least 14 practices before being eligible to return to competition according to existing WVSSAC rules. Virginia effectively closed its schools for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year — although there have been hints that the Virginia High School League may allow limited spring sports competition by June.
Gilbert wasn’t completely surprised that he might have to tweak the 2020 Coppinger Invitational bracket due to the coronavirus pandemic. The sheer magnitude of the disruption that followed was somewhat startling, however.
“Being and administrator at a local high school, we saw this coming when that decision was made back in March. Originally when it was first made, we were coming back in the first part of April and then it just kept extending itself,” Gilbert said.
“Probably, the reality check for us [Coppinger organizers] was when Virginia canceled school for the year. Really, that brought things into perspective. Here in West Virginia we’re still holding onto that May 3 date. But when Virginia canceled the remainder of the school year it really put things in jeopardy as far as what we were going to do locally.”
The Coppinger is a 12-team format involving teams from two states. For the event to retain its essential character it would ideally need to accommodate what will be workable on both sides of the state line.
The original 2020 tournament field for this year’s Coppinger included Bluefield, PikeView, Graham, Richlands, Honaker, Greater Beckley, Greenbrier East, Princeton, Chilhowie, Woodrow Wilson, Summers County and Shady Springs.
Gilbert said he’d like to maintain the original slate of teams, but isn’t sure what travel restrictions, if any might remain in place even if competition is allowed in both respective states. If push comes to shove, he’s willing to make whatever revisions necessary to keep the Coppinger viable.
“We’re getting to a point basing on what the states do and basing on what the counties do, there may be some teams who might not be able to join [the Coppinger Field]. It could be a state by state decision or it could be a county-by-county decision. We might be looking at a state-only tournament or a county-only tournament. We’ll may take what counties are available in the surrounding area and make a different tournament. I’m open to a lot of suggestions,” Gilbert said.
Another thing that will need to be sorted out is where the tournament would be played. Originally, this year’s games were slated to be played at Princeton’s Hunnicutt Field and Bluefield’s Bowen Field. But both of those venues serve as the home fields for the Princeton Rays and Bluefield Blue Jays, respectively. The status of those teams’ upcoming Appalachian League seasons remain in limbo.
“If we push this into June or whatever when the Blue Jays and the Rays come back into play, will we even have the facilities? Those guys play into the summer months,” Gilbert said.
“We might have to reach out to Tazewell and different places. I think we can make things work, logistically. But it definitely comes into a lot of decisions that have to be made once it all becomes more clear,” he said.
The Virginia High School League has already announced there will be no spring sports state championships played in 2020. It may be difficult for the WVSSAC to hold a state baseball tournament in the limited time frame that will remain.
If limited play is allowed to resume, it is quite possible that this year’s Coppinger Invitational Championship trophy will be the biggest prize area high school baseball teams can hope to achieve in 2020.
“The guy that is sort of the co-director of everything is Jeff Boyles, a past director who organized it for years,” Gilbert said. “I’ve talked it over with him. We’re hoping that, depending on how the situation plays out between West Virginia and Virginia that maybe this year’s Coppinger can really be something special.”
