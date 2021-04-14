BLUEFIELD — When the 47th Annual Coppinger Invitational baseball tournament opens Friday, fans who are sick of being cooped-up due to COVID-19 restrictions will be happy to know that both Bowen Field in Bluefield and Hunnicutt Field in Princeton will both be open to the general public.
Both Appalachian League venues are among the largest baseball parks in the state of West Virginia, with plenty of room for spectators even with social distancing measures in place.
Fans who expect to attend this weekend’s games should expect no unusual restrictions aside from conventional face coverings and social distancing measures being followed outside of individual family groups, which will be allowed to sit together in close proximity to one another.
Friday action will feature Bluefield playing Summers County at 6 p.m. at Bowen Field and Princeton playing Shady Spring at Hunnicutt Field at 6 p.m.
Saturday will also feature 6 p.m. games at both ball parks.
Admission will be $5.
