BLUEFIELD — For the first time since 1977, the Bluefield baseball team has won the Coppinger Invitational baseball tournament.
Senior right hander Carson Deeb went the distance for the complete-game victory in the Beavers’ 7-2 win over Shady Spring in the Coppinger Invitational championship game at Bowen Field, on Friday.
It was also Bluefield’s second win over the Tigers (3-2), a quality baseball program that is a good yardstick for the Beavers’ place in the grand scheme of things.
“Two good baseball teams ... it was just intense and a good ballgame,” said Bluefield head coach Jimmy Redmond, whose 6-0 squad is doing its utmost to make up for missing out on the 2020 spring baseballs season,
“We lost three players [from last year]. Now, it’s good that we’re all playing,” Redmond said.
Deeb pitched all seven innings, giving up two runs off five hits, walking two and striking out nine. He gave both runs in the sixth inning, but kept the damage to a minimum.
“Carson Deeb got out of some jams with runners on. He did a really good job tonight as far as getting out of jams and finishing up,” Redmond said.
Deeb helped his own cause, contributing to the Beavers’ eight-hit attack by going 2-for-4 at bat with a double and three RBIs. Kerry Collins had an RBI triple. Brandon Wiley and Gavin Lail were both 1-for-3.
Shady senior starter Thatcher Poteat finished with an impressive line in spite of the loss. He struck out 12 before Cameron Manns relieved him in the sixth, taking over to claim the last out of the frame.
Bluefield will be facing a sectional rival on Monday, traveling to New Richmond to take on Wyoming East.
Bluefield 7, Shady Spring 2
Shady Spring......000 002 0 — 2 5 3
Bluefield.............110 302 x — 7 8 1
Thatcher Poteat, Cameron Manns (7) and Parker Redden. Carson Deeb and Bryson Redmond. 3B— Kerry Collins. 2B— Deeb.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.