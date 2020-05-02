WELCH — The building of Mount View High School came with the hope that a football stadium would join it on top of Tom’s Mountain.
That hope was not fulfilled in 1978 but now is as the building of the new stadium is progressing very well.
“We’ve been waiting 40 years, finally got something we can call our own,” said Larry Barber, the Mount View High School Athletic Director.
It will carry the name of the previous field as Vic Nystrom Stadium where the Golden Knights played for 41 years before the last game in 2019.
Even though school has been moved online, major progress has been made with the installation of an artificial turf field.
“These kids they’re getting excited about it, the community is getting excited about it. You’ve got somebody up here looking at the field every day,” head football coach Maurice Gravely said.
This is the first time that the Mount View home field has been an astroturf field which will remove some of the tasks that previously had to be done on the grass field.
“Turf is new to us so it’ll kind of be different, I guess more like a kid in a candy story so all those days of having to paint the field and everything like that those days seem to be over with,” Barber said.
The major piece of the project has been completed but there are numerous other tasks that need to completed so that it can host football games on Friday nights in the Fall including lights.
“We still have to put another set of bleachers in and lights and a few little things around the field, but basically everything is going as planned,” Barber said.
The new stadium will allow the team to practice there instead of the practice field which can hold a lot of water whenever it rains creating a hazard to practice in.
“With this if it rains we still can go out and get some things done where it won’t be a point that it would be a safety hazard,” Gravely said.
Having the stadium right next to the school will motivate the players to improve so that they can get on the field for the Golden Knights during games.
“We’re right there and I think that the excitement for that is just going to be there, for the kids its like a shiny toy for them and they’re going to be even more motivated,” Gravely said.
The Golden Knights missed the playoffs last year with a 4-6 record but showed their potential in 2018 going 10-2 including a home playoff win at Hunnicutt Field.
Mount View will have to replace a number of key players including two time Class A all-state first team offensive lineman Liam Fultineer who is signed to play football for Glenville State and running back Matt Thompson.
Quarterback Jesse Rose will return for his senior season along with a number of offensive playmakers including Tony Bailey who was an all-state honorable mention last season.
After his first year as head coach, Gravely saw ways tom improve the team for the first year in the new stadium.
“I know that as a coaching staff I had to critique myself and the rest of our coaches, we can do a better job,” Gravely said. “If we do a better job this is going to be a more exciting football team come this season.”
Contact sports@bdtonline.com
