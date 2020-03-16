NARROWS, Va. — Logan Conley, who helped steer the Narrows boys basketball team to unprecedented heights during the 2019-20 season, and Drew Hoge, who helped to ensure that head coach Rich Hankins’ final season coaching the Bland County boys team was a memorable one, have both earned All-Region 1C first team status according to recent coaches balloting.
Auburn’s Ethan Millirons, who contributed to ending Narrows’ historic run in regional tournament play, was named All-Region 1C Player of the Year. Parry McCluer’s Mark Cartolaro was named All-Region 1C Coach of the Year.
Other Region 1C first team selections included Parry McCluer’s Will Dunlap, Auburn’s Michael Royal, George Wythe’s Dorrian McMillian and Peyton Coe and Covington’s Jacob Roldan.
Dustin Wiley was an All-Region 2D second team selection.
Conley and Wiley were both All-Pioneer District first team selections. Teammate Dalton Bradley was an All-Pioneer District second team selection while fellow Green Waves Adam Frame and Matthew Morgan were all-district honorable mention picks.
Dunlap and Cartolaro were named Pioneer District Player of the Year and Coach of the Year, respectively.
No Narrows or Bland County players were named to the All-Region 1C Girls Basketball first team roster. Drea Betts of George Wythe was named Region 1C Player of the Year and Doug Campbell of George Wythe was named 1C Coach of the Year.
The Maroons’ Makenzie Ingo was also named to the Region 1C first team.’
Narrows’ Audrey Riddle was awarded All-Region 1C second team status. There were no honorable mentions on the All-Region 1C team.
Riddle was a first-team selection on the All-Pioneer District squad. Teammate Alyssa Bishop was a second-team pick and Allison Grose and Sarah Mann garnered honorable mention all-district status.
Eastern Montgomery’s Elli Underwood was named Pioneer District Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
Mustangs head coach Kelley Sutphin was named Pioneer District Coach of the Year.
