GREENVILLE, S.C. — Conference Carolinas and the South Atlantic Conference have unveiled the member institutions that will be participating in the inaugural year of women’s wrestling in the unique collaboration beginning in the 2024-25 academic year.
Conference Carolinas and the South Atlantic Conference originally announced in December of 2021 that they would begin partnering on women’s wrestling.
The sport will be facilitated by Conference Carolinas in collaboration with the South Atlantic Conference.
With the collaboration, member institutions from both conferences will be able to compete for a co-branded “South Atlantic Conference Carolinas” championship in women’s wrestling.
The inaugural academic year of the South Atlantic Conference Carolinas women’s wrestling collaboration in 2024-25 will feature Emmanuel, Emory & Henry, King, Lincoln Memorial, Mount Olive and Newberry from the two conferences.
“We are truly excited to unveil who will be competing in the first year of women’s wrestling,” Conference Carolinas Commissioner Chris Colvin said.
“This is another sport that we believe we can help to lead the way to help grow the footprint both regionally and nationally. We have been able to successfully grow the sport of men’s wrestling in this way, and we know that these same principles will help us as we prepare for our first season of women’s wrestling.”
In addition, Allen and Bluefield State are joining Conference Carolinas as associate members and will participate in South Atlantic Conference Carolinas women’s wrestling.
Allen, located in Columbia, South Carolina, announced the addition of women’s wrestling in October of 2022.
Bluefield State, located in Bluefield, West Virginia, became the first historically black college to sponsor women’s wrestling when they announced the addition of the sport in December of 2021.
“The SAC is once again happy to partner with Conference Carolinas to provide more competition and championship opportunities for our student-athletes,” said SAC Commissioner Patrick Britz.
“I have no doubt that the success we saw from our partnership in men’s wrestling five years ago will continue with women’s wrestling, helping both conferences grow this emerging sport.”
