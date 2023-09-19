BRIDGEPORT — Sophomore forward Caitlin Webster of the Concord University women's soccer team has been voted as the Mountain East Conference Offensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday afternoon.
Webster, a native of Sydney, Australia, tallied three goals in two Concord wins to open up MEC play.
She notched two goals, a brace, versus West Virginia State Wednesday afternoon at home in a 2-1 CU victory. She recorded a goal in the eighth minute to open the scoring, and had the game's deciding goal in the 43rd minute as the Mountain Lions held off WVSU in the second half.
Webster came back on Sunday and recorded the first of five Concord goals in a 5-1 win at Davis & Elkins. The win for CU was the 250th in program history, dating back to 1997.
By scoring three goals over the past week, Webster immediately vaulted herself into a tie for second in the conference in goals with three.
West Liberty goalkeeper Zara Wickert was the MEC Defensive Player of the Week.
The Mountain Lions, at 2-1-1 overall, have a key MEC South showdown at Charleston (4-0-1) 4 p.m. Wednesday.
