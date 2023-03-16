BRIDGEPORT — Senior infielder Sarah Thompson of the Concord University softball team has been selected as the Mountain East Conference Player of the Week, presented by The Health Plan, the league office recently released.
Thompson, a native of Prince George, Virginia, was named the player of the week after hitting .473 (9-for-19) with a pair of home run and seven RBI. She scored eight runs and collected three doubles as Concord went 5-3 during an eight-game homestand. Thompson had at least one hit in six of the eight games.
She had consecutive two-hit games and three RBI in a pair of close wins, 4-0 and 3-2, over Bluefield University to start the week. Thompson doubled and scored once in a 4-1 win over Salem. She concluded the week with back-to-back two-RBI games in a sweep over Bluefield State. She homered in a 7-1 win and followed it up with another two-hit game as she also scored twice in a convincing 15-0 victory.
During the week, Thompson took her batting average to a team-best .360.
West Virginia Wesleyan’s Hannah Hudson was this week’s MEC Pitcher of the Week.
The Mountain Lions begin MEC play 1 p.m. Saturday at the University of Charleston.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.