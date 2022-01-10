ATHENS — Fifth-year senior forward Riley Fitzwater of the Concord University women’s basketball team has been voted as the Mountain East Conference Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday afternoon.
Fitzwater helped the Mountain Lions to a 2-0 week as they picked up wins over West Liberty and Wheeling.
The Glenville, West Virginia native averaged 23 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks per game. She shot 75 percent from the floor (18-of-24) in the wins over West Liberty and Wheeling.
In an 88-81 win over West Liberty, she netted a season-high 31 points while matching a season high in rebounds with 19. She made 11-of-16 shots and knocked down 9-of-12 foul shots. Fitzwater scored 29 of her 31 points after the first quarter versus the Hilltoppers and had six blocks in the contest.
She returned to the floor on Saturday to net 15 points, all in the first half, while grabbing nine rebounds in a win over Wheeling. Fitzwater missed just one shot, going 7-for-8 from the floor, and needed just 20 minutes of action as CU cruised to an 83-66 win over the Cardinals.
Fitzwater becomes the second Concord player to win MEC Player of the Week this season .
Senior guard Maggie Guynn, a former Narrows High School standout earned the honor during the first week of December
After a non-conference game at Virginia-Wise Monday, the Mountain Lions return to the Carter Center to face West Virginia Wesleyan in an MEC tilt 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.