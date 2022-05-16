NORMAN, Okla. — Senior Noah Clark of the Concord University men’s golf team has been selected to the PING All-Atlantic Region Team by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA), the organization announced Monday afternoon.
Clark, a native of Pearisburg, Va., was one of 12 golfers from the Atlantic Region honored this spring. He finished his final season at CU with an 18-hole average of 74.3. Of his 25 rounds, 11 were at or below par, including four in the 60s. This spring, Clark tied the single-round program record with a 66 at Oglebay Resort hosted by West Liberty.
He capped his career with 19th-place showing at the NCAA Atlantic/East Regional Championship—the highest finish for a CU golfer at the regional tournament in eight years.
Though he has been an all-conference selection each of his four years at Concord, Monday’s announcement was the first time Clark has been an all-region selection. The last all-region golfer for the Mountain Lions was Evan Muscari in 2014.
The other MEC representatives on the All-Atlantic Region Team were Davis & Elkins’ Sean McAufield, West Liberty’s Alex Easthom, Charleston’s Mitch Hoffman, Davis & Elkins’ Jordan Hyland and Charleston’s Erik Ulvang.
