LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Junior wide receiver Jarod Bowie of the Concord University football team has been named as a semifinalist for the Harlon Hill Award, given to the best player in Division II football.
Bowie, a native of Martinsburg, West Virginia was among 48 players announced to the list that was released Monday afternoon.
Bowie capped a historic 2022 campaign by being the Mountain East Conference Offensive Player of the Year. He finished the year with 102 receptions, 1,773 yards and 18 touchdowns in 11 games. Bowie led Division II in all three receiving categories during the regular season. He had five games of 200 or more yards receiving and five consecutive games—from October 15 to November 5—with two or more touchdowns.
Bowie’s best game was a 15-reception, 229-yard, three-score contest against Alderson Broaddus. He added nine receptions and a career-best 259 yards against Wheeling as he also scored three touchdowns. At West Liberty, Bowie tied the program record for single-game receptions with 16 catches for 186 yards and two touchdowns.
Among the candidates from Super Region 1 were Shepherd quarterback Tyson Bagent, Bowie’s high school teammate, and MEC Defensive Player of the Year Nathan Moore of Notre Dame, a linebacker.
The top two vote getters from each of the four super regions in Division II will be named the eight finalists for Harlon Hill Award when voting concludes November 28. The Harlon Hill Award winner will be announced December 16.
Bagent was the winner of the 2021 Harlon Hill Trophy.
The Hill Trophy is named for the late Harlon Hill — the former University of North Alabama standout (1950-53) went on to attain to fame in the National Football League with the Chicago Bears.
