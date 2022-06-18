BRIDGEPORT — Senior forward Leah Foster of the Concord University women’s soccer team and fifth-year senior infielder Anthony Stehlin of the Concord University baseball team have been selected as Mountain East Conference Scholar-Athlete Finalists, the league office announced this week.
For Foster, this is her second time being named a finalist for the scholar-athlete award from the conference. The Wigan, England native carried a 3.86 GPA throughout her undergraduate career as she graduated Summa Cum Laude and landed on the Dean’s List for the seventh time in her academic career.
Foster was named a College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-American for the second time in her career and made the CoSIDA Academic All-District for the third year in a row.
Foster’s on-the-field performances were equally impressive. She was named All-MEC First Team for the third time in her career, and was an All-Atlantic Region First Team selection for the second time in her decorated career. Additionally, Foster was top 15 in Division II in total points (38) in 2021, and has already gone over 100 career points.
The 2019 Third Team All-American was voted as a finalist for the MEC Scholar-Athlete Award previously in 2020. and as for the team success, Foster has helped guide CU to two MEC Championships, and the program’s first ever Atlantic Regional Championship in 2021 as well as a spot in the Division II Elite Eight.
Stehlin, like Foster, is an MEC Scholar-Athlete Finalist for the second time in his remarkable career in the Maroon and Gray. Stehlin was named a CoSIDA Third Team Academic All-American this spring after being a CoSIDA Second Team Academic All-American in the summer of 2021.
The three-time All-Atlantic Region performer wrapped up his undergraduate career in 2021 as he graduated with honors and a GPA of 3.78. He finished up his first full year of master’s work in business administration with a 3.5 GPA.
Stehlin was an All-MEC First Team selection as a relief pitcher this season after being the All-MEC First Team shortstop during the last two full seasons (2019, 2021). He also became the baseball program’s 11th All-American last year.
Stehlin concluded his career as CU’s all-time leader in saves (16), and ranked top 10 in program history in runs, triples and stolen bases.
Stehlin finished his career on the All-MEC Tournament Team after collecting 12 hits for Concord at the 2022 MEC Tournament.
The MEC Scholar-Athlete winners will be announced June 30.
