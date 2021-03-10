BRIDGEPORT — Freshman defender Sacha Everard of the Concord University men’s soccer team has been voted as the Mountain East Conference Defensive Player of the Week, the league office released recently.
Everard was instrumental in Concord’s 1-0 victory over Frostburg State Friday afternoon.
The Mountain Lion from Wellsbourne, England scored his first career goal for the Mountain Lions in the shutout victory over FSU. Additionally, Everard was part of a defensive unit for Concord that limited Frostburg State to three shots on goal for the game.
Everard and Concord’s defense earned the first shutout for the program since September 11, 2019 at West Liberty.
Monday’s announcement is the first time a Concord player has been lauded by the conference for a weekly award since senior goalkeeper Kyle Brown for the week of September 9, 2019.
Charleston’s Christos Charalambous was the MEC Offensive Player of the Week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.