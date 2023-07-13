BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Rising senior pitcher Eddie Blake of the Concord University baseball team has been selected to the South Florida Collegiate Baseball League (SFCBL) All-Star Team.
Blake, a native of Moneta, Virginia, was tabbed to the SFCBL North Division All-Star Team as a member of the Boynton Beach Buccaneers. The right-handed pitcher for the Mountain Lions has dazzled this summer on the mound for the Bucs.
Over 26 innings, Blake has struck out 30 and is 3-1 on the mound in five starts. Blake has surrendered just nine earned runs, an ERA of 3.11.
Blake was one of 34 players from the SFCBL North Division to be pegged an all-star, and was just one of four Division II players on the roster. The all-star game is set for 7:00 p.m. Sunday.
This past spring for CU, Blake won five games as he struck out 69 in 80 innings and had an ERA of 4.50. Blake earned All-Mountain East Conference Honorable Mention.
