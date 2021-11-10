ATHENS — Sophomore kicker Giovanni Christiano of the Concord University football team has been named the Mountain East Conference Special Teams Player of the Week.
Christiano becomes the third Concord player to be named MEC Player of the Week after fifth-year senior wide receiver Tywan Pearce earned MEC Offensive Player of the Week the first week of October and senior defensive back Elijah Moore was the MEC Special Teams Player of the Week for his work against West Liberty the following week.
Christiano, a native of Lakewood, Florida, booted three fields and connected on both point after tries in Concord’s 23-10 road win against Alderson-Broaddus.
He hit from 39 yards on the game’s opening possession before a pair of 33-yard attempts. The first of the 33-yard tries gave CU a 20-3 lead at halftime. He connected on the latter attempt in the fourth quarter.
Christiano’s 11 points are a career high, and he is the first Concord kicker with three successful field goals in a game since Luke Walls September 2019 versus West Virginia State.
Charleston’s Tyreik McAllister was the MEC Offensive Player of the Week while West Virginia State’s Jalen Jones was selected MEC Defensive Player of the Week.
Concord faces UNC-Pembroke 1 p.m. Saturday at Callaghan Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.