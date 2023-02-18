Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southeast West Virginia, including the following county, Mercer. * WHEN...Until 300 AM EST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1214 AM EST, Flooding is ongoing. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... mainly rural areas of Central Mercer County - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. &&