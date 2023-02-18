ATHENS — Junior wide receiver Jarod Bowie of the Concord University football team was announced as a NCAA Division II Statistical Champion Friday morning.
Bowie led the country in receptions per game and receiving yards per game during the 2022 season. The Martinsburg, West Virginia native hauled in 9.3 receptions per game and totaled 161.2 yards per contest. Bowie was the only player in Division II to average more than 150 yards per game with the next closest being 125.6 by Henderson State's Xavier Malone.
Only two other players secured more than nine catches per game—Jacob Bachman of McKendree and Gage Florence of Minnesota State Moorhead—both with 9.1 per game.
Bowie had six games with nine or more catches, including four games with double-digit receptions. His season high came at West Liberty when he had 16 catches. Bowie went over 160 yards six times that included five games with at least 200 yards. He finished the season with three straight games of 200 yards.
Concord and Bowie will receive plaques from the NCAA to recognition his achievements.
