NEW YORK — Junior wide receiver Jarod Bowie of the Concord University football team landed on his second All-American Team within the last three days as he was named to the Associated Press All-American First Team Wednesday afternoon.
Earlier in the week, Bowie was pegged to the American Football Coaches’ Association (AFCA) All-American First Team.
Bowie becomes the second AP All-American receiver in any many years at Concord after Tywan Pearce was voted to the second team in 2021.
The Martinsburg, West Virginia native finished first in Division II in receptions (102) and yards (1,773) and tied for second in touchdowns (18). Bowie notched five games of 200 or more receiving yards and totaled five contests with two or more touchdowns that came consecutively from October 15 through November 5.
Bowie’s season high in catches were at West Liberty (October 8) when he tied the single-game program record with 16 receptions. He notched 259 yards on just nine receptions against Wheeling, and scored three touchdowns three different times—versus Charleston, against Wheeling and the following week versus Alderson Broaddus.
Bowie surpassed the Mountain East Conference single-season record for receiving yards and shattered all three CU single-season receiving records in receptions, yards and touchdowns.
Bowie was the lone MEC player on the AP All-American First Team. Notre Dame defensive back Wendell McClain and NDC kicker Cameron Shirkey were AP All-American Second Team selections.
