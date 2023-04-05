BRIDGEPORT — Junior pitcher Eddie Blake of the Concord University baseball team has been named as the Mountain East Conference Pitcher of the Week, the league office announced Monday afternoon.
Blake, a native of Moneta, Va., picked up two wins during the week as he was exceptional in appearances versus Alderson Broaddus and West Liberty. Blake tossed 12.1 innings as he allowed just one run during the two games while striking out 15.
Last Monday, Blake gave up one run on five hits while collecting five strikeouts in a road win at Alderson Broaddus. He returned to the mound on Sunday and pitched another six innings as he controlled West Liberty. Blake gave up just three hits and walked three in six shutout innings while matching his career high with 10 strikeouts versus the Hilltoppers.
With the two wins, Blake improved to 4-3 on the mound this season and lowered his ERA to 3.69. He has a 0.87 ERA in 20.2 innings of work in conference play.
West Virginia State’s Nathan Paulsen collected MEC Hitter of the Week.
Winners of six straight games, the MEC South-leading Mountain Lions host Davis & Elkins 1 p.m. Friday for the start of a four-game series.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.