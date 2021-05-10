BRIDGEPORT — Junior infielder Anthony Stehlin of the Concord University baseball team has been selected as the Mountain East Conference Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday.
Stehlin was a catalyst for the Mountain Lions earning their 23rd consecutive conference tournament appearance with his performance versus Glenville State over the weekend.
The Woodbridge, Virginia native batted .500 (7-for-14) in the four-game series with two runs scored, a home run, five RBI and two doubles.
The Mountain Lions were in a must win situation in the final game of the regular season to qualify for the MEC Tournament.
After opening the series with one hit, Stehlin notched two hits in three consecutive contests. In the final game of the series, he blasted his team-leading eighth home run of the season to push Concord out to an 8-2 lead at the time. After GSC rallied to go ahead 9-8, Stehlin came through with a two-run single to lift CU to a 10-9 win in walk-off fashion in the bottom of the seventh.
Stehlin becomes the fourth straight Concord player to be named MEC Player or Pitcher of the Week. Freshmen pitchers Eddie Blake and Andrew Neff were honored back-to-back weeks to start the streak before freshman infielder Zack Saryeldin earned MEC Player of the Week ahead of Stehlin.
West Liberty’s Logan Grimm was the MEC Pitcher of the Week.
CU opens up the MEC Tournament 3:30 p.m. Thursday against Wheeling at Epling Stadium in Beckley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.