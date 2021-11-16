ATHENS — To the victor belongs the spoils — or, in the world of collegiate sports, home field advantage in the playoffs.
The Concord women’s soccer team, fresh off a conference tournament championship victory, found out on Monday evening that they will be the host team for a first-round match in the NCAA Division II national tournament.
Concord (17-0-3) will host Mercyhurst of Pennsylvania (14-5-1) at 6 p.m. Thursday in Beckley at the YMCA – Paul Cline Soccer Complex as part of the Atlantic Region segment of the national tournament.
Around 50 members of the CU team joined head coach Luke Duffy in a campus classroom in Athens on Monday to watch the “selection show” webcast that unveiled the pairings.
When the school’s name flashed onto the screen, Duffy reported, “They got excited.”
The Mountain Lions previously reached the NCAA tournament field in 2019 with a 19-1 record. Duffy recalled that that year, the selection process was uncharted territory for the student-athletes.
This year, not so much.
“They understood it a little bit better (than in 2019),” Duffy said.
Concord earned the second seed in the upcoming Atlantic Region affair. The Concordians were assured of a spot somewhere in the brackets after claiming the Mountain East Tournament championship on Sunday afternoon with a 1-0 win over Frostburg State (Md.) in Beckley.
Duffy said that his team’s perspective on tournament play helped them mentally on Sunday.
“I think being in four finals in the past four years really helped us cancel those nerves,” he said. “The girls played really well. (Frostburg State) was a well-organized team, but I think, in the end, the best team won.”
The top seed in the region, which also carries a bye in the first round, went to Kutztown (Pa.). The Golden Bears own a 17-1-1 record after fighting to a 1-1 tie with Millersville last Tuesday in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) championship.
Duffy said, “I told the girls, there’s hard work ahead. (But) we don’t have to change the game plan. We have to keep plugging away, until we get the job done.”
“What we’ve done is a credit to their hard work,” he said. “The players we recruit, we tell them the standards we have here. … The standard is to never stay still, (and) the girls do that by working really hard and winning a lot of games.”
The second round in the Atlantic Region will pit the winner of the Concord-Mercyhurst game against the survivor of a match between Bloomsburg (15-4-2) and Gannon (12-3-3) on Saturday afternoon in Beckley.
Kutztown will host the winner of the Charleston-West Chester quarterfinal on Sunday to fill in the blank for the Atlantic Region championship pairing.
Regional championships on Dec. 2 or 3 will whittle the initial 56-school field down to eight. The national title is scheduled to be decided on Dec. 11 in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Concord reached the Mountain East title game for the fourth straight year and is one of six Division II schools to have gone through this season without a loss.
A pair of CU fifth-year seniors, Yasmin Mosby and Morgan Carmichael, were named Mountain East Conference offensive and defensive players of the year a week ago. Duffy was named coach of the year for the second time in three seasons.
In the regular season, Mosby scored 19 goals, tied for second in Division II. She assisted on three others. She nailed the lone goal in Sunday’s MEC tournament championship.
Carmichael took her second conference defensive player of the year award after spearheading a unit that ended the regular season in a tie for first place nationally in shutouts (13). The CU defense has allowed just one goal in its last eight contests.
Concord has scored 69 goals, tied for second nationally. Courtney Smith has 16 assists in 2021, also second in the nation, and Leah Foster has 12 goals and 10 assists, also among national leaders. Michelle Brogden found the net five times and Rachel Bell has four goals.
Eleven Concordians have two or more goals.
Duffy said that if a couple of his strikers “get shut down, we have others who are equally dangerous in scoring goals. We have quite a lot who can finish.”
