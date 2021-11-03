ATHENS — The Concord University women's soccer team is second in the latest Atlantic Regional Rankings that were released Wednesday afternoon.
Though the Mountain Lions were 2-0 last week with wins over Alderson-Broaddus and Wheeling, Kutztown jumped over CU for the top spot in this week's rankings. Concord enters Wednesday's game at Notre Dame with a record of 13-0-3 this season.
After Kutztown and Concord, the ranked teams were Gannon, West Chester, Charleston, Bloomsburg, Mercyhurst, Slippery Rock and West Virginia State.
Games played through October 31 were factored into this week's rankings.
The top seven teams from the Atlantic Region will make the NCAA Tournament. Automatic bids go to the Mountain East Conference Tournament Champion and the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Tournament Champion followed by the top five at-large teams.
