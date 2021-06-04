ATHENS — Junior forward Leah Foster and senior midfielder Yasmin Mosby of the Concord University women’s soccer team have been announced as selections to the College Sports Information Directors of American (CoSIDA) Academic All-District Team, the organization announced Thursday afternoon.
Foster is a two-time recipient of CoSIDA Academic All-District honors after receiving the award in the fall of 2019. She carries a 3.8 GPA in the classroom as a biology major. The Wigan, England native was the 2019 Mountain East Conference Offensive Player of the Year, and is one of three All-Americans in program history as she earned a Third Team nod in 2019. She was also the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association (D2CCA) Atlantic Regional Player of the Year that same fall. In her career, Foster has tallied 86 career points which is fourth in program history, and her 32 goals are seventh at CU. Foster has helped lead the Mountain Lions to three straight MEC Championship game appearances including winning the 2019 title.
Mosby lands on the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team for the first time in her career. The Hatfield, England native carried a 3.8 GPA throughout her undergraduate career as she graduated Summa Cum Laude with a degree in athletic training. Mosby was also given the 2021 Concord Outstanding Clinical Athletic Training Student of the Year Award. On the field, she has scored 22 career goals which ranks ninth in program history. Mosby’s 60 career points are 10th on the program’s all-time list. Mosby followed Foster’s MEC Offensive Player of the Year in 2019 with the same recognition during the spring of 2021 when she scored an MEC-leading nine goals to go with six assists. Mosby was also responsible for scoring the game-winning goal in the 2019 MEC Championship Game.
Both players will move onto consideration for Academic All-American honors by CoSIDA.
Foster and Mosby were two of seven players from the MEC on the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team.
They joined Fairmont State’s Taylor Kennedy and Kellie Norris as well as the West Virginia Wesleyan trio of Lauren Baumgartner, Kayla Fay and Natalie Pireu.
