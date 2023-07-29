ATHENS — Concord University head women’s soccer is slated for 18 games this fall with two non-conference games at the front of the schedule followed by 16 Mountain East Conference games.
Of the 16 conference contests, 10 of those will be against the MEC South—Charleston, Davis & Elkins, Glenville State, West Virginia State and West Virginia Wesleyan—in double round-robin format. Six more come against the MEC North—Alderson Broaddus, Fairmont State, Frostburg State, Notre Dame, West Liberty and Wheeling.
Concord is 27-2-2 over the last four seasons on the road with one of the two losses coming last season at Fairmont State. One of the two ties was last season against West Virginia State, 1-1. Graduate midfielder Michell Brogden had an assist.
Concord challenges itself right out of the gate as it faces back-to-back 2022 NCAA Tournament teams in Gannon and Kutztown August 31 and September 2. Both games will be plated at GU’s McConnell Family Stadium in Erie, Pennsylvania.
After a week off from action, Sept. 10 is the program’s home opener as well as the first game of conference play as West Virginia Wesleyan travels to the YMCA Cline Complex in Beckley, West Virginia. All of CU’s home games will be played in Beckley. And all home kickoff times will be 1 p.m.
The tough early-season schedule continues with a third NCAA Tournament team, West Virginia State, in the first four games as they Yellow Jackets come to Beckley Sept. 13.
Consecutive road games at Davis & Elkins (Sept. 17) and at Charleston (Sept. 20) are preceded by the final game in the first round of MEC South play as Concord hosts Glenville State Sept. 24.
September closes with a home game against defending MEC Tournament Champion Fairmont State September 27.
Three of the first four games in October are on the road. The lone home game will be against Wheeling Oct. 4.
After coming off the road against Frostburg State and Alderson Broaddus, the Mountain Lions return to Beckley to face West Liberty October 15. Two more road games follow with dates at West Virginia Wesleyan (Oct. 18) and West Virginia State (Oct. 22).
The final two home games will be against Davis & Elkins (October 25) and Charleston (Oct. 29). The season rounds out at Glenville state November 1.
