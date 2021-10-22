BECKLEY — The Concord University women’s soccer team downed Davis & Elkins College 4-0 Wednesday afternoon at the YMCA Cline Complex in a Mountain East Conference game.
In the second minute, junior forward Courtney Smith led a pass over to senior forward Leah Foster.
Foster fired a shot that was saved, but never secured by Davis & Elkins keeper Katie Clarke. Foster beat Clarke to the rebound and scored the opening goal.
Concord (10-0-3, 8-0-3 MEC) had the advantage in shots going into halftime, 6-4. The only real threat D&E put together in the opening half was an attempt cleared off the goal line by sophomore defender Olivia Bekeleski in the 39th minute.
In the 74th minute, Smith crossed a ball to freshman defender Leah Fleming who put her shot into the corner of the net. Smith was credited with her 10th assist of the season which tied her for the Division II lead.
In the 83rd minute, Foster’s cross into the box found the foot of freshman forward Kylene Franklin, who buried it into the back of the net for her second goal.
It didn’t take long after for fifth-year midfielder Yasmin Mosby to make her way into the scoring column. Pushing her way past the defense in the 84th minute and scoring her MEC-leading 14th goal of the season.
Concord outshot Davis & Elkins in the match, 19-10. The Mountain Lions also had more shots on net, 10-5. Senior goalkeeper Leah Marsh was able to stop all five shots on net to maintain the shutout.
The Mountain Lions will prepare to travel to face the Hilltoppers of West Liberty University on Saturday at 3:30 pm.
