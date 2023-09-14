BECKLEY — The Concord University women’s soccer team scored two first-half goals and defeated West Virginia State, 2-1, Wednesday afternoon at the YMCA Cline Complex in a Mountain East Conference game.
Sophomore forward Caitlin Webster was responsible for both goals as she got the scoring started in the eighth minute. Webster was able to corral a loose ball in the penalty area and get it past the WVSU goalkeeper.
West Virginia State (1-3, 1-1 MEC) scored from distance in the 38th minute to level the game.
However, Webster helped the Mountain Lions (1-1-1, 1-0 MEC) take the lead ahead of halftime.
Graduate midfielder Michelle Brogden crossed a ball from near the corner flag into the box.
The pass was over the WVSU defense, and Webster rolled her second goal of the game into the back of the net in the 43rd minute.
Freshman forward Wilma Hedenberg had great looks at the goal in the 60th and 62nd minutes, and junior forward Kylene Franklin forced a diving save in the 66th minute.
The Concord defense did enough to make the one-goal lead stand up in the second half.
The Mountain Lions held a 10-8 edge in shots and had one more shot on goal, 5-4, than West Virginia State. The Maroon and Gray took nine corner kicks to WVSU’s three.
Sophomore midfielder Reeanna Cook, Hedenberg and Webster all took two shots for Concord.
Sophomore goalkeeper Sarah Pattillo made three saves
The Mountain Lions travel to Davis & Elkins 1 p.m. Sunday.
