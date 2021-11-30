ATHENS — Concord University women’s soccer head coach Luke Duffy and assistant coach Morgan Carmichael have been named as the United Soccer Coaches’ Atlantic Regional Coaching Staff of the Year, the organization announced Tuesday morning.
Duffy has guided the Mountain Lions to a 19-0-3 record so far this season and an appearance in the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region Final—the tournament’s Sweet 16 Round. The 19 wins for Concord tie a program record from two years ago and rank second in Division II this season behind the 20 wins that Grand Valley State has amassed. This is the deepest run that CU has made in the women’s soccer national postseason.
Concord advanced to the Sweet 16 by virtue of defeating Mercyhurst and Bloomsburg in the NCAA Tournament by a combined 7-1.
Carmichael has served as an assistant coach this fall while playing on Concord’s back line defense at right back where CU has only surrendered 10 goals. A two-time Mountain East Conference Defensive Player of the Year, Carmichael is now honored as an assistant coach along with Duffy.
Tuesday’s announcement comes on the heels of Duffy winning MEC Coach of the Year for the second time in three seasons this fall.
Duffy and Carmichael will now be up for USC National Coaching Staff of the Year which will be announced in December.
Additionally, Duffy is now the fourth head coach at Concord, past or current, to earn Regional Coach or Staff of the Year along with Garin Justice (2014, football), Mike Cox (2016, men’s cross country) and Kenny Osborne (2018-19, women’s basketball).
Concord faces West Chester in the NCAA Division II Tournament 1 p.m. Thursday in Beckley, West Virginia at the YMCA Paul Cline Complex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.