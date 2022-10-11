BECKLEY — On the strength of four second-half goals, the Concord University women’s soccer team cruised by West Virginia Wesleyan, 4-0, Sunday night at the YMCA Paul Cline Complex.
The Mountain Lions (7-4-1, 5-4-1 MEC) tallied 13 shots and nine corner kicks in the first half, but were unable to break through against WVWC (3-8-1, 3-6-1 MEC) and the Bobcats’ defense until the 55th minute.
Leah Foster, Michelle Brogden and Anna Davis recorded goals for Concord, while Foster also set in motion an own goal by Wesleyan.
Graduate goalkeeper Leah Marsh made three first-half saves to notch her 25th career shutout.
Brogden (six) and senior forward Rachel Bell (five) led the way in shots taken. Sunday night marked the first time in program history that CU has swept West Virginia Wesleyan.
during the regular season Sophomore forward Jayme Millard came down the left flank and sent a pass to graduate forward Leah Foster who fired a shot from just inside the 18-yard box. The Wigan, England scored her third goal of the season on a shot that went from left to right.
Similarly, in the 58th minute junior defender Olivia Bekeleski cut through the West Virginia Wesleyan defense and found senior midfielder Michelle Brogden inside the penalty area on the left side. Brogden was able to get free and score to double the CU lead.
A Foster cross through the six-yard box glanced off a WVWC defender in the 74th minute for an own goal. and Foster was involved in the scoring in the 77th minute. Her attempt was saved, but sophomore midfielder Anna Davis pounded on the bounding loose ball and tallied her first goal of the season.
After a 13-shot first half, the Mountain Lions came up with 16 more shots in the second half as they outshot Wesleyan 29-6 for the game. CU also had 15 corners.
after a 5-1 win in September on the road.
Concord travels to Davis & Elkins for a pivotal conference game Wednesday with the teams tied for third in the MEC South. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.
