BRIDGEPORT — Freshman forward Rachel Bell of the Concord University women’s soccer team has been selected the Mountain East Conference Offensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday afternoon.
Bell tallied four goals as CU opened the season with a pair of wins over Seton Hill and Salem.
Bell’s tally against Seton Hill proved to the game winner and contest’s only goal as she scored her first career goal in the 83rd minute in the victory over Seton Hill. The Brampton, England native followed her debut up with a hat trick on the road Sunday afternoon in a 10-0 win for the Mountain Lions over Salem.
She became the third player since the start of last season to record a hat trick in a single game.
Davis & Elkins’ Chelsi Jadoo was the MEC Defensive Player of the Week.
The Mountain Lions travel to Wingate for a non-conference game 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Men’s Soccer
Junior goalkeeper Kyle Brown of the Concord University men’s soccer team has been chosen as the Mountain East Conference Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday afternoon.
Brown recorded two shutouts to begin the season as the Mountain Lions earned a 1-0 win over King while playing to a 0-0 draw against Frostburg State in the Mountain East Conference opener Sunday at Anderson Field.
Brown made 11 total saves over the two games as he stopped six shots versus King and added another five saves versus Frostburg State. The two shutouts for the Warren, Ohio native were the second and third clean sheets of his career.
Additionally, Brown needs 11 more saves in his career to reach 150. When reaching 150 saves, he would be just the second goalkeeper in program history to achieve the milestone.
