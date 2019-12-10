ATHENS — The Concord University women’s basketball team outlasted Fairmont State, 81-74, in overtime Tuesday night in a Mountain East Conference game inside the Carter Center.
Tied at 69-69 entering the extra session, the Mountain Lions (6-3, 4-1 MEC) outscored the Fighting Falcons, 12-7, (5-5, 3-2 MEC) in the final five minutes to come up with the win. Junior forward Riley Fitzwater opened up overtime with consecutive buckets, but Fairmont State came to keep the contest within four points until 25 seconds left in overtime.
Up just two after a Fairmont State free throw with 39 seconds left, Fitzwater went to work in the post and finished off an old-school, three-point play to give Concord a 79-74 edge. After a defensive stop, the Mountain Lions sealed up their fourth league win in five tries.
In the fourth quarter, CU built a 67-57 lead with five minutes to go as senior forward Madison May capped a 10-3 run with a fast break layup. However, the Fighting Falcons answered with by outscoring Concord 12-1 over the next 4:30 to go up 69-68.
Junior guard Keely Lundy made a free throw with one minute left to tie the game, but neither was able to score over the final 60 seconds to send the game to overtime. Included in the final spurt was a block from May on a potential game-winning three-pointer as the horn sounded.
The Mountain Lions led by four at halftime, 36-32, and overcame four ties in the third to lead by seven after three quarters, 55-48, as Lundy beat the third-period buzzer with a three-pointer.
The game featured 15 ties.
May led all scorers with 24 points while adding 10 rebounds and a career-best five blocks. Fitzwater went for 23 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks. Sophomore guard Maggie Guynn added 17 points.
While scoring just four points, sophomore guard Gracie Robinson did a little bit of everything else with seven assists, six rebounds and three steals.
CU hosts Frostburg State 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Carter Center.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
ATHENS, W.Va. – The Concord University men's basketball team was downed, 91-67, Tuesday night by Fairmont State in Mountain East Conference action at the Carter Center.
Fairmont State (7-1, 4-1 MEC) shot 58 percent (18-for-31) in the first half to build a 53-29 halftime advantage.
The Mountain Lions (4-6,2-3 MEC) matched the pace of FSU early on as they stayed within single digits over the first 12 minutes of the first half.
After Fairmont State had opened up an 18-10 advantage—its biggest lead to that point—sophomore Brandon Kennedy and junior guard/forward Malik Johnson scored back-to-back buckets to get Concord within four points at the 11:45 mark.
But, the Fighting Falcons went on a 22-8 run over nearly the next six minutes to lead 40-22 with four minutes remaining in the first half.
Any comeback attempt from Concord was squashed by FSU as the only time the Mountain Lions were able to work the lead under 25 points in the second half was when Johnson completed a three-point play at the 18:15 mark of the second half.
A late flurry of action reduced the Mountain Lions's deficit to 87-66 with 2:06 remaining.
Johnson scored 15 points in 29 minutes off the bench. Junior forward Liam Evans added 14 points on 6-for-8 shooting. Senior guard Martin Kelly Jr. recorded 11 points.
CU shot 50 percent in the second half after shooting just 35 percent in the opening 20 minutes.
The Mountain Lions continue their string of home games as it plays Frostburg State 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Carter Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.