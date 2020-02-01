ATHENS — Riley Fitzwater scored from the paint with 5 seconds left in overtime for the winning margin on Saturday as the Concord women’s basketball team defeated the Urbana Blue Knights 92-90 at the Carter Center.
The Concord men finished off Urbana 69-60 in the nightcap, ending a three-game losing streak.
Fitzwater scored 20 points, blocked three shots and cleared 12 rebounds, six under each board, despite sitting out the last six minutes of regulation with a left leg injury. She returned for overtime.
Madison May, who provided the assist on Fitzwater’s last shot, led Concord (12-7, 9-5 Mountain East) with 25 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. She scored 21 points after halftime.
“They went into a zone (defense after halftime) so I knew if I didn’t score and didn’t have a better second half, we were going to struggle,” May said.
Tyra James, the national player of the week in NCAA Division II, provided 30 points and nine rebounds for Urbana (12-8, 8-6 MEC), while Sylvia Hudson had 24 points. Both produced four assists.
Concord shot 54.5 percent from the field in the first half, going ahead by 23 at one point and leading 42-28 at halftime. Urbana could not counter the game plan to feed the ball to Fitzwater under the basket. The national leader in field-goal percentage made six of her seven attempts in the first half.
But the Mountain Lions turned cold to start the second half, turning the ball over three times. A three-point play by James cut the Blue Knights’ deficit to 64-60 going into the fourth quarter.
The point spread was two points or less for the last seven minutes of regulation. Trailing by two with 13 seconds left on the clock, Concord got a clutch layup from Maggie Guynn to tie the contest 83-83 and force the five-minute overtime period.
Gracie Robinson provided CU with a 5-for-6 performance at the free throw line in overtime, which helped counter Urbana’s three field goals in the extra stanza.
Guynn hit two free throws with 30 seconds left for a 90-88 Concord advantage. Urbana tied it seven seconds later on Kami McEldowney’s bucket, but Fitzwater got the final field goal for the win. A last-ditch try by James fell short.
Concord head coach Kenny Osborne said that Urbana “recovered great, because they’re a well-coached team, … but we made plays when we had to make plays and we’re very fortunate to get the win.”
“Defensively, Madison did a great job on James. James is the best player in the league,” Osborne said. “It was a good team effort. We beat a very good team.”
May said, “We had a lot of people step up, especially Gracie. She had a great game today. She really hit her foul shots … I’m really proud of her.”
Robinson said, “We knew we needed to get a win, so we just pushed through, and played like we know how.”
Concord had lost its last three games, on the road, to the top three teams in the Mountain East standings.
May said, “Our confidence has been down since, about, the Charleston game, when Maggie got hurt. So a big win like this, and going into overtime to win it, gives us a lot of confidence.”
She added, “We’re looking good, going into February. March madness is coming up, and we’ve got to really come together as a team and start winning games.”
• • •
The Concord men (6-13, 4-10) turned the calendar page after going 1-6 in January, with five of those losses coming on the road.
“We needed it,” CU coach Todd May said about Saturday’s win. “January was a tough month.”
The Mountain Lions made 60.4 percent of their field-goal tries, going 15-for-22 in the second half and holding Urbana (4-16, 3-11) to 38.5 percent shooting in the game.
May said his team has focused on “continuing to move the basketball, and continuing to create for others. And when you have that type of mentality, you have 17 assists on 29 makes. And that’s a pretty efficient offense.”
Concord forged a 34-24 halftime lead by closing out the period on a 13-2 run. The edge ballooned to 54-34 on a three-point play by Martin Kelly Jr., and the advantage stayed in double digits until Urbana’s final field goal at the end.
Kelly was 8-for-10 from the field and led all scorers with 19 points. Freshman Ethan Heller had 17 and Liam Evans added 11, making all five of his field-goal attempts. Malik Johnson had team highs with eight rebounds, five assists and three steals.
All eight CU players who saw game action scored.
May said he could tell that via Concord’s ball-screen offense, “We were going to get some switches and get mismatches. We were able to throw it in to Liam and Dave (Mulumba) in there, and they made a lot of good plays out of the post for us.”
Urbana got 15 points from Shaunn Monroe and 14 points and seven rebounds from Tehree Horn. The Blue Knights made only nine of their 33 three-point attempts.
May said, “Hopefully, we can build off this with Bluefield State coming in on Monday. (We want to) continue to trend upward, continue to get better every day, and hopefully put ourselves in a situation to make it to (the MEC tournament in) Wheeling, come March.”
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
