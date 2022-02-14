BLUEFIELD — Riley Fitzwater wasn’t the only Concord University women’s player to have a good night in Monday’s rivalry game with Bluefield State. But her contributions were still pretty conspicuous.
The 6-foot-4 senior scored 21 points and rounded up 10 rebounds and the Mountain Lions outran the Big Blue 75-68 at Ned Shott Gymnasium.
Fitzwater shot 10-for-11 from the field and blocked five BSC shot attempts during the contest.
Maddie Ratcliff scored 20 points for Concord — including a 12-for-12 showing at the free throw line.
Jazz Blankenship added 16 points, Grace Robinson pulled down seven rebounds and Maggie Guynn distributed four assists for the Mountain Lions (16-9)
Londen Coleman led Bluefield State (3-15) with 22 points with Azariah Binford firing up 18 points. Autumn Spangler added 13 points for the Big Blue while Alexis Tucker added eight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.