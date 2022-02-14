BLUEFIELD — Riley Fitzwater wasn’t the only Concord University women’s player to have a good night in Monday’s rivalry game with Bluefield State. But her contributions were still pretty conspicuous.

The 6-foot-4 senior scored 21 points and rounded up 10 rebounds and the Mountain Lions outran the Big Blue 75-68 at Ned Shott Gymnasium.

Fitzwater shot 10-for-11 from the field and blocked five BSC shot attempts during the contest.

Maddie Ratcliff scored 20 points for Concord — including a 12-for-12 showing at the free throw line.

Jazz Blankenship added 16 points, Grace Robinson pulled down seven rebounds and Maggie Guynn distributed four assists for the Mountain Lions (16-9)

Londen Coleman led Bluefield State (3-15) with 22 points with Azariah Binford firing up 18 points. Autumn Spangler added 13 points for the Big Blue while Alexis Tucker added eight.

