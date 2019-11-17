BECKLEY — The Concord University women’s soccer team won its first Mountain East Conference Championship Sunday at Cline Stadium with a 2-0 victory over Fairmont State.
It is also the program’s first conference championship, regardless of league affiliation. With the win, the Mountain Lions are automatically qualified for their first NCAA Tournament which begins later in the week.
Concord (19-1) scored both goals in the second half despite outshooting Fairmont State (13-5-2), 11-1, in the first half.
The Mountain Lions’ first score of the game came from junior midfielder Yasmin Mosby.
After the Fighting Falcons gave away possession just before midfield, Mosby dribbled into open space on the field, and uncorked a shot from 35 yards that found the right corner of the net for her seventh goal of the season in the 64th minute.
Over the next 15 minutes, Fairmont State got off two shots—one of which just went high of the goal in the 82nd minute.
On the ensuing goal kick, a pass was lofted into the scoring area where freshman forward Rachel Bell got around a FSU defender and fired a shot into the lower right corner of the goal to double the Concord lead.
The Mountain Lions outshot Fairmont State 15-4 in the game with eight shots being on target.
Fairmont State took three corner kick to CU’s two, but none of the corners were a serious threat to the Fighting Falcons getting on the board.
Sophomore forward Leah Foster took a game-high five shots. Junior goalkeeper Katie Maher made two saves to help Concord to the shutout win.
Concord will find out its destination for the NCAA Tournament 6 p.m. Monday with the Division II Selection Show. The women’s soccer program invites anyone wanting to watch the selections to come to the bottom floor of the Rahall Technology Building.
