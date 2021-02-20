ATHENS — With a loud whoop, the Concord University women’s basketball team gave simultaneous voice to their joy on Saturday evening as the clock ticked down to zeros.
The Mountain Lions had reason to celebrate as they wrapped up a 59-54 home-court victory over a previously-undefeated University of Charleston squad at the Carter Center in Athens.
The visiting Golden Eagles (12-1) were ranked third in the nation in NCAA Division II, and had superstar guard Brooklyn Pannell on the floor for all 40 minutes.
But Concord (7-5) kept to its game plan and never trailed as they picked up their 17th consecutive home win.
Concord had not defeated a ranked opponent in women’s basketball since Dec. 4, 2007, when CU beat the 13th-ranked Grenville State Pioneers.
“We knew we had the ability to win and we knew what we had to do to win,” said Concord freshman guard Maddie Ratcliff. “We were definitely more motivated today. ... We had a lot more confidence and a lot more drive.”
Ratcliff led all scorers in the contest, with 17 points in less than 17 minutes. She went 6 for 7 from the field.
Maggie Guynn, Ratcliff’s mentor at guard, added 16 points, while senior Riley Fitzwater recorded 15 points, 11 rebounds, five blocked shots and two assists. She also drew six of Charleston’s 20 fouls.
Pannell, a senior who was leading Division II in scoring average at 26.6 points per outing, had 16 points Saturday against a disruptive Concord defense.
Only one other UC player, Erykah Russell, reached double figures, with 12 points and 16 boards.
Concord head coach Kenny Osborne said, “I thought we had great defense. They had three big scorers. We felt if we could take one out, we’d have a chance.”
Often, it was a true freshman, either Ratcliff or Jaisah Smith, who faced down Pannell.
“Our other kids have all kinds of faith in Maddie Ratcliff and Jaisah Smith. They expect them to make plays,” Osborne said. “They stepped up big today.”
Ratcliff said, “Brooklyn Pannell is one of the best in the conference, and we knew that coming in, but I knew my strengths and I knew what I had to do to take away her strengths.”
“I think me and Jaisah did very well ... .”
Pannell made six of her 23 field-goal attempts, and Russell was 5 for 27.
The Golden Eagles took 31 more shots than the Mountain Lions, but both teams had the same number of field goals, 22.
Concord was 11 for 15 at the free throw line and the visitors went 5 for 6.
Charleston was averaging .439 from the field prior to Saturday, the 29th best accuracy in all of Division II. But they converted just 27.8% in the loss while Concord made 45.8% of their attempts.
Osborne said, “It was a great team effort, a great team win. ... We’ve got to continue to get better — and get some momentum going into (Mountain East Conference) tournament play.”
Ratcliff said, “This next week is very crucial to us. We know we have to go out and get two wins, because of the position it would put us in for the tournament.”
Concord is scheduled to play Wednesday at West Virginia Wesleyan, and next Saturday at home against Grenville State in a makeup game. Then it’s on to the MEC tournament in Wheeling.
The pressure of defending the home-court winning streak never got to Concord’s players, Ratcliff said.
“Coach Oz (Osborne) actually never once mentioned the fact that we were undefeated — all week,” she said. “And I think we did a really good job as a team of making sure that we didn’t let outside noise into our team this week.”
In the men’s game on Saturday, Charleston led from start to finish — at one juncture by 25 points — and departed Athens with an 86-65 win over Concord.
The Golden Eagles (11-2), the top team in the Mountain East South Division, placed four starters in double-figure scoring, led by Keith Williams with 23.
The Mountain Lions (6-6) got 17 points, five assists and four rebounds from point guard Ethan Heller, who sank 8 of 9 free throw tries. Malik Johnson also had 17 points and four boards.
UC made 50.8% of its shots from the floor, near its 51% season average.
Concord head coach Todd May said, “We knew they were a highly efficient offensive team and a tough cover. ... We just didn’t have the juice we needed to match that the entire night.”
“We didn’t get off to a great start, so we (were) playing catch-up the whole night.”
He said Heller “did a really good job of getting the ball to where it needed to go. He’s been playing really well.”
Heller had no turnovers on Saturday.
May added, “We only turned (the ball) over eight times, which I think is our lowest total of the year. We were also able to get 13 offensive rebounds. So there are some positives to pull away from this, to build on.”
