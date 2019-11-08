ATHENS — The word is out: The Concord University women’s basketball program is a force to be reckoned with, starting tonight.
With senior Madison May and junior Riley Fitzwater leading the way at forwards, the CU women’s team has been picked third in the Mountain East Conference preseason poll.
Both the Concord women’s and men’s teams begin their seasons today in tip-off classics far to the north of Athens, with a short-term goal to “see where we’re at” against regional foes.
The men, picked sixth in the Mountain East preseason prediction, will play Pitt-Johnstown tonight and Indiana (Pa.) on Saturday.
The women are in Fairmont to take on two Pennsylvania squads, Seton Hill and Lock Haven, over the next two afternoons in the MEC-PSAC Challenge.
May, an Athens resident, has already reached the 1,000-point mark in her college career after averaging 18.6 points per game last season. Fitzwater, who stands 6-feet-4, led NCAA Division II with 4.1 blocked shots per game, and she averaged a double-double of 12.7 points and 10.9 rebounds per game. Her field-goal percentage is annually among the nation’s best.
Kenny Osborne, the veteran women’s head coach in Athens, said that May is “a hard worker, very dedicated, very driven. … She’s very hard to defend.”
“(Fitzwater) just changes the complexion of the game,” Osborne said. “We can gamble a lot more defensively (because) she’s there to clean up other people’s messes, with blocked shots and rebounds.”
“I mean, this is a once-in-a-lifetime thing to have a Madison May and a Riley Fitzwater at the same time, at the same school.”
Concord won a program-record 23 games last season, and did it with a defense that led the conference by limiting opponents to 38.2 percent success shooting from the field. The Mountain Lions also reached the semifinals of the Mountain East tournament last spring.
All that has helped CU to a ranking of ninth in the Atlantic Region of Division II in a preseason poll released on Oct. 28.
“My biggest concern is consistency, right now,” Osborne said. May is the undisputed team leader, but the coach said, “We have to have some people step up, with May, as a leader, on a consistent basis.”
When the men’s team was picked sixth by league coaches late last month, it got the attention of the CU players.
Head coach Todd May said, “I know if motivated the guys, right after we got that bit of information,” head coach Todd May said this week. “But that’s other people’s opinion. All we can do is come in every day, work extremely hard, put ourselves in a situation where we’re ready to go.”
Concord hits the floor this year without two-time all-American Tommy Bolte, who led all of Division II in scoring in his junior year with 31.8 points per game.
“Obviously, you lose a kid like that, everybody’s role changes a little bit,” May said.
The Mountain Lions were 20-10 last season, reaching the MEC tourney semifinals for the second straight year, and they return several starters and veterans for the new campaign.
“We feel that we’re a very deep team, with 10 guys that we can roll out there … with seven of those 10 being juniors or seniors,” May said.
“I think this team defensively has the chance to be better than last year’s,” he said. “We’re really, really focused.”
He said about the defense of senior guard Trey Brisco, “You can put him on the other teaam’s best player, and he can just shut him down.”
Other key components are expected to be Malik Johnson, David Mulumba and Simun Kovac. Taking over Bolte’s job at point guard is freshman Ethan Heller, who May said is “very similar to Tommy, but he does some things differently, he does it in a different way.”
The Concord men do not have a home game until Nov. 23, though both the CU women and men play county rival Bluefield State next Tuesday at the Ned Shott Gym in Bluefield.
