WHEELING — The Concord University women’s soccer team cruised to a 7-1 win over Wheeling at Bishop Schmitt Field Wednesday night in Mountain East Conference play.
The seven goals for CU (14-1, 10-1 MEC) are the second most this season, trailing only a 10-goal outing against Salem in the second game of 2019. Four different players tallied goals for the Mountain Lions on the road.
Sophomore forward Leah Foster got Concord on the board in the first 10 minutes as she recorded of her two goals on the evening. Junior midfielder Mira Kontio pushed her scoring streak to seven consecutive games as her header off a corner kick in the 23rd minute was the first of her two goals.
In the final 10 minutes of the first half, sophomore forward Olivia Medieros and junior midfielder Yasmin Mosby each found the back of the net to give the Mountain Lions a 4-0 lead on WU (0-15, 0-12 MEC) at halftime.
The Maroon and Gray continued to fire away early in the second half as Foster and Kontio recorded their second goals in the first five minutes of the second half. Freshman defender Zoe Belding concluded the Concord scoring with a goal in the 63rd minute.
The lone Wheeling goal was a converted penalty in the 66th minute.
Freshman midfielder Michelle Brogden had three assist in the contest while Mosby and junior midfielder Courtney Wallace each added an assist.
The Mountain Lions owned a 31-6 advantage in total shots. Junior goalkeeper Katie Maher made two saves in the contest.
CU continues its road trip 12:30 p.m. Saturday against Urbana.
