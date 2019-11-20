ATHENS — After winning 19 of its 20 games this season, the attitude of the Concord University women’s soccer team remains, “Why not us?”
The Mountain Lions, who have reached the NCAA Tournament level for the first time in program history, will put that attitude to the test this afternoon in an Atlantic Region first-round game with West Chester (Pa.). The match takes place in Slippery Rock, Pa.
“On any given day in this spot, anybody can beat anybody, I think,” said Concord head coach Luke Duffy. “We can only worry about ourselves right now. We’ve got to be prepared to go into the game to win it.”
“We’re not going to roll over just because we’re from the Mountain East Conference, the only Mountain East team to make it. We’re going in to make a name for ourselves in the region, and we obviously want to come out with a trophy at the end.”
Concord earned its ticket into the NCAA regional by beating Fairmont State 2-0 in the Mountain East championship last Sunday in Beckley.
“It feels like a long time ago,” Duffy said on Tuesday.
He and the team gathered in the Rahall Technology Center on the CU campus on Monday evening to watch an NCAA webcast that unveiled the playoff field on a big video screen.
“This has always been a goal, to get that conference championship and move on to the NCAA tournament,” said Morgan Carmichael, the Mountain East defender of the year.
Fellow defender Alyssa Mahar said, “I was just excited to celebrate with my team, and for all of us to see us up there on the board.”
Concord got the third seed in the eight-team field.
Duffy said, “Coming off a 19-1 season, naturally you’re going to think that you should be higher.
“I think we’re in a tough region as it is. It’s a little disappointing that we didn’t creep up into that first or second spot — especially after winning the conference — but at the same time, we’re grateful that we get to be a part of the national tournament. We’re excited to go along for the ride and see what we can do.”
The winner of today’s game with West Chester (12-5-2) will face Slippery Rock (18-3), on the Rock’s home field, in the regional semifinal on Saturday afternoon.
Duffy said his team is “going to stay grounded” for their NCAA first-round game. “They’re going to go into it thinking it’s just another game, in a different location, against someone we’ve never seen before.”
The fourth-year coach said, “We knew we were going to be good this year. We kind of built the program (starting) three years ago, and we kind of made progressions in every single year. We felt like this could be the year. We finally got the few little pieces that we were missing.
“We knew, going into the season, we had all the tools to get the job done. It was just a matter of taking each game as it came, and staying grounded. The girls do a good job (at that).
“I think it’s a credit to their character, and the team camaraderie as well.”
Mahar said, “We got some top players coming in who have proved themselves this year. Then, just maturing as a group. Our junior class … we altogether have matured as a group, and proved ourselves.”
“I think a lot of on-field chemistry comes from off-field chemistry, and our team definitely has that going for us this year. We all get along so well. It doesn’t matter who he puts on the field, we all expect everyone to perform, to show up on game day.”
Carmichael said, “We all are just fighting for one goal, and honestly all have the mentality to do whatever it takes to get it done.”
With the championship have come many individual honors. In addition to Carmichael’s defensive award, Duffy was named MEC coach of the year, Leah Foster took player of the year honors on offense, and Rachel Bell was named the league’s freshman of the year.
The all-tournament team included freshman Michelle Brogden and juniors Mira Kontio and Yasmin Mosby.
On Wednesday, Atlantic Region honors included Foster’s designation as player of the year, the first CU women’s soccer player to achieve that honor. Bell, Carmichael and Kontio also made first-team all region. Mahar and Mosby were named to the all-region second team.
Foster’s 44 points this season — from 16 goals and 12 assists — is the region’s best, and tied for 11th place in all of NCAA Division II. Bell is tied for 13th place in Division II in goals scored (17).
The Mountain Lions travel to Pennsylvania hoping to add to their current 14-game winning streak. Concord’s defense has had just one goal scored against it in its five games this month.
“We feel like belong in the national tournament,” Duffy said. “It’s been a long time coming. It’s been a lot of hard work, on and off the field.”
