INDIANAPOLIS — The Concord University women’s soccer team has been announced as the three seed for the NCAA Atlantic Regional Tournament that was unveiled Monday night via selection show.
Concord faces sixth-seeded West Chester 1 p.m. Thursday on the campus of Slippery Rock University in Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania with the winner taking on second seed Slippery Rock Saturday, also at 1 p.m.
The rest of the Atlantic Regional Bracket is made up of Bloomsburg as the top seed, facing the winner of the fourth and fifth seeds, Millersville and East Stroudsburg, respectively.
The Mountain Lions enter the NCAA Tournament with a record of 19-1 and an MEC Tournament Championship to their name. The 19-1 mark is also the best record in the region with Slippery Rock sporting the second-best record of 18-3.
The Concord women’s soccer program is making its first NCAA Tournament appearance.
More information about the postseason games will be forthcoming in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph within the next few days.
CU women’s hoops get votes in D2SIDA Poll
CALIFORNIA, Pa. — The Concord University women’s basketball team received votes in the first regular season release of the D2SIDA Atlantic Region Media Poll, the group released Monday morning.
California (Pa.) was a near-unanimous selection at number one as it earned five of the six first-place votes and 58 points in the poll. Virginia State (55 points), Glenville State (48), Indiana (Pa.) (41) and Bowie State (35) completed the top five. Charleston (30), Edinboro (26), West Liberty (11), Shepherd (nine) and Seton Hill (six) rounded out the poll.
The Mountain Lions were one of five teams to pick up votes outside the top 10. Notre Dame received five points. Concord and Lincoln got two points. Bloomsburg and Johnson C. Smith each received a vote.
Concord opens Mountain East Conference play when Charleston brings its sixth-place ranking to the Carter Center 2 p.m. Saturday.
