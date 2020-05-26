ATHENS — Concord University women’s soccer head coach Luke Duffy has been voted as the Mountain East Conference Women’s Sports Coach of the Year, the league office announced Tuesday afternoon.
Duffy is the fifth different coach to garner the award in the six-year history of the MEC Women’s Sports Coach of the Year honor, but is the first women’s soccer coach in the conference to be voted as the winner.
Duffy is the first winner of MEC Sports Coach of the Year for either men’s or women’s sports at Concord.
In his fourth season at Concord, he led the Mountain Lions to a 19-2 record, the MEC South Division Title, the MEC Tournament Championship and Concord’s first NCAA Tournament bid in women’s soccer. The Mountain Lions broke the MEC single-season goals record for a second consecutive season as they tallied 70 goals during the 2019 season. The 70 goals were also the third most in Division II in the fall.
Defensively, Duffy’s team was equally as stout as Concord had a +61 goal difference, allowing just nine goals which were the third fewest among Division II teams.
The success of 2019 comes just three years after the Mountain Lions won three games in Duffy’s first season at Concord.
Overall, Duffy coached nine All-MEC selections in 2019 which broke the record for most players from one team on the All-MEC squads—previously set by West Virginia Wesleyan in 2014 with eight. The fourth-year coach also tutored the MEC Defensive Player of the Year, junior Morgan Carmichael, the MEC Offensive Player of the Year, sophomore forward Leah Foster and the MEC Freshman of the Year, forward Rachel Bell.
At season’s end, Foster and junior midfielder Mira Kontio were selected as All-Americans under Duffy’s watchful leadership.
Other coaches in the running for MEC Women’s Sports Coach of the Year were Christy Benner (Wheeling, Volleyball), Will Johnson (Charleston, Golf), Lauren Macer (Notre Dame, Basketball) and Jason Pyles (Davis & Elkins, Cross Country).
The MEC Women’s Sports Coach of the Year is selected by a vote of institutional administrators and the conference office.
