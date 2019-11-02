UURBANA, Ohio — The Concord University women's soccer team outshot Urbana 35-1 Saturday afternoon in Mountain East Conference action on its way to a 4-0 win at UU Stadium.
The Mountain Lions run their run streak to 10 games as they improve to 15-1 on the season and 11-1 in the MEC. By winning at Urbana, Concord clinches its first MEC South Division Title in program history.
Despite 17 shots in the first half, Concord didn't find the back of the net until sophomore forward Olivia Medieros tallied her fifth goal of the season in the 42nd minute on an assist by fellow sophomore forward Leah Foster.
Out of the locker room, CU quickly doubled its lead on Urbana (6-8-1, 6-6-1 MEC) in the 47th minute as Foster scored her own goal on an assist from junior defender Morgan Carmichael. After Foster scored her 11th goal of the season and third in the two games, freshman forward Rachel Bell notched her team-best 12th goal of the season in the 84th minute.
The final Concord goal came just 18 seconds later as junior midfielder Yasmin Mosby found the goal on a pass from freshman midfielder Michelle Brogden.
Junior goalkeeper Katie Maher did not have to make a save in the contest to help Concord to its 11th shutout of the season.
Foster had eight shots while Mosby added another six shots for the Mountain Lions.
Concord hosts Notre Dame 12:00 p.m. Wednesday in Beckley, West Virginia for the final home game of the season.
