GLENVILLE — The Concord University women’s soccer team tied its season high with 10 goals in a 10-0 win over Glenville State Sunday afternoon in a Mountain East Conference game at Morris Stadium.
With the win, Concord carries a 12-game win streak into the MEC Tournament that starts 1 p.m. Friday for Concord at Cline Stadium in Beckley.
The Mountain Lions (17-1, 13-1 MEC) scored eight times in the first half as sophomore forward Leah Foster recorded her second hat trick of the season. Freshman forward Rachel Bell accounted for four goals in the opening half as she became the 21st player in Division II to score four or more goals in a single game this season.
Junior midfielder Courtney Wallace tallied the other goal for Concord in the opening 45 minutes.
Sophomore forward Kaitlyn Kerrigan tallied her first goal of the season in the 46th minute while sophomore midfielder Olivia Dougherty got her first goal of 2019 in the 72nd minute to cap the scoring.
Six different players had assists in the contest including junior defender Alyssa Mahar recording two assists. Junior midfielder Nina Perry record her first point of the season with an assist on Bell’s third goal in the 23rd minute.
Junior goalkeeper Leah Marsh made two saves to help the Mountain Lions to their 12th shutout of the season.
Concord’s opponent for Friday’s MEC Semifinal game will be determined in a contest Tuesday.
Men’s Late Soccer
Charleston 6, Concord 0: CHARLESTON — The Concord University men’s soccer team lost 6-0 to Charleston Saturday afternoon in a Mountain East Conference game.
Charleston (15-2-1, 15-0-1 MEC) scored two goals in the first half and added four more in the second half for its final margin of victory.
Sophomore forward Daniel Culverwell had the lone shot on goal for the Mountain Lions (3-12-2, 2-12-2 MEC). Junior goalkeeper Kyle Brown made a career-high 13 saves.
Saturday’s game wraps up the season for Concord and with that marks the final collegiate game for seniors, defender Luca Gregory, midfielder Jacob Miller, midfielder Maxime Ramioulle, midfielder Courtney Skerritt and forward Max Suckel.
Women’s Basketball
Concord 86, Lock Haven 60: FAIRMONT — The Concord University women’s basketball team outscored Lock Haven 25-5 in the second quarter on its way to a win over the Bald Eagles Saturday afternoon at the MEC-PSAC Challenge at Joe Retton Arena.
The Mountain Lions (1-1) were down 17-14 after the first quarter, but stifled LHU (0-2) in the second quarter. Concord scored the first 11 points of the second period before Lock Haven got on the board at the 5:31 mark of the quarter. Sophomore guard Maggie Guynn had eight of her game-high 19 points in the first four minutes of the second to spark the Concord run.
In the next five minutes, junior forward Riley Fitzwater and senior forward Madison May combined for 10 points while Concord held the Bald Eagles to a 1-for-19 from the field in the second quarter to take a 39-22 lead into halftime.
After Lock Haven got the Concord lead down to 14 points, 44-30, with 7:39 left, the Mountain Lions shot its lead over 20 points for the first time in the game, 53-32, at the 3:58 mark of the third quarter on two of junior forward Tamra Scott’s third quarter points.
Concord’s lead grew to as much as 38, 77-39, points after a three-pointer by junior guard Keely Lundy in the first two minutes of the fourth before settling for the 26-point victory.
The Mountain Lions shot 50 percent (27-for-54) for the game while holding LHU to 27.4 percent (20-for-73).
Guynn led five Concord players in double figures. May added 16 points. Fitzwater notched a double-double of 15 points and 14 rebounds.
On the power of her third-quarter outburst, Scott had 12 points. Lundy was a perfect 4-for-4 from three-point range for 12 more points.
The Mountain Lions travel to county rival, Bluefield State, 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Men’s Basketball
Indiana (Pa.) 80, Concord 73: INDIANA, Pa. — A late run by the Concord University men’s basketball team came up short against nationally-ranked Indiana (Pa.) Saturday night as part of the IRMC/Hilton Garden Inn Classic at the Kovalchick Center.
The first half featured 11 ties and three lead changes with neither team holding more than a six-point advantage in the first 20 minutes. IUP (2-0) was up two points at halftime, 34-32, and briefly took a five-point lead early in the second half before senior forward Simun Kovac made a layup and sophomore guard Brandon Kennedy connected on a three-pointer to tie the score 42-42, for the 12th and final time.
From there, the Crimson Hawks went on a 15-4 run to open up its largest advantage of the game, 11 points, with 12:20 remaining in the game. Concord (1-1) responded with seven straight points to get within 57-53. However, the closest Concord got in the next few minutes was three points.
Down eight, 74-66, with 1:27 left to go in the game, junior forward Liam Evans made two free throws and junior guard/forward Malik Johnson hit a three-pointer on Concord’s next possession to draw within three points. But, IUP made all four foul shots down the stretch to hold the Mountain Lions off.
Freshman guard Ethan Heller went for 18 points while Johnson tallied 15 points.
Senior forward Simun Kovac recorded his sixth career double-double with 13 points and 16 rebounds. Senior guard Trey Brisco added 10 points.
The Mountain Lions travel to county rival Bluefield State 8 p.m. Tuesday.
— Contact sports at bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.