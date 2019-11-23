ATHENS — The Concord University women’s basketball team outlasted Charleston in overtime, 81-72, Saturday afternoon in Mountain East Conference play at the Carter Center.
In a game that featured 16 ties and 12 lead changes, the Mountain Lions (3-2, 1-0 MEC) started the overtime segment by scoring the first seven points on the strength of four foul shots by sophomore guard Gracie Robinson. In fact, Concord held Charleston (4-1, 0-1 MEC) to 1-for-13 shooting in overtime.
On the offensive side, Concord knocked in 10-of-14 free throws over the final five minutes to seal the win.
Concord led for most of the first half as it opened up a 20-9 margin with under two minutes left in the first quarter after a jumper by sophomore guard Maggie Guynn. The Mountain Lions hung onto a lead until the Golden Eagles capped a 16-5 run late in the second quarter to go up 34-33.
However, two foul shots from senior forward Madison May gave the Mountain Lions a 35-34 lead at halftime.
From there, the largest lead for either team in the second half was four points. It appeared as though the Mountain Lions may win in regulation as it nursed a 66-63 lead, but with 1:10 left in the fourth quarter the Golden Eagles tied the game.
Guynn sunk a foul shot on the ensuing Concord possession while Charleston’s Megan Haines did the same on the following possession to send the game to overtime, tied at 67-67.
Guynn led all scorers in the game with a career-best 23 points on 7-for-15 shooting. Junior forward Riley Fitzwater tallied 18 points, seven rebounds and nine blocks in 22 minutes of action.
May posted a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds to go with seven assists. Robinson just missed her own double-double as she scored nine points and added a career-best eight rebounds.
Concord held Charleston to 32.1 percent shooting (25-for-78) while shooting 46.6 percent (27-for-58) on the afternoon.
The Mountain Lions held a sizeable 45-34 edge in rebounds.
Concord travels to West Virginia State 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Concord Men’s Basketball
ATHENS — The Concord University men’s basketball team used a 14-2 run over a six-minute stretch of the first half to pull away from Charleston in an 86-78 win Saturday afternoon at the Carter Center in the Mountain East Conference opener for both sides.
Over the first 11 minutes of the game that featured 10 ties and four lead changes, neither team could pull away from other. Up 26-23 after two Charleston (4-1, 0-1 MEC) free throws at the 8:46 mark of the first half, junior forward David Bea Mulumba scored five straight to jumpstart the 14-2 spurt.
Freshman guard Ethan Heller followed Mulumba’s three-pointer with his own triple while senior guard Trey Brisco, senior forward Simun Kovac and Mulumba all had two-point field goals to cap the run. With 2:59 left in the first half, Concord (3-3, 1-0 MEC) maintained its biggest lead of the first half, 40-25.
The Mountain Lions held onto a 46-34 edge at the intermission.
Charleston chipped away at the lead until it was 57-50 with 12:29 left in the contest. On the next Concord possession, junior Malik Johnson completed an old-school three-point play in the lane and senior guard Martin Kelly Jr. came up with a layup on the following trip down the floor to push the lead back to 12 points. And the advantage would stay in double figures until the final 30 seconds of the contest when the Golden Eagles made a late push.
However, Concord made enough plays on the defensive end and sunk 3-of-4 free throws in the closing moments to win by eight.
The Mountain Lions had five players finish in double figures led by Heller’s 18 points. Brisco and Kelly Jr. each notched 14 points. Junior forward Liam Evans and Johnson came off the bench to score 12 points apiece.
Kovac just missed a double-double with nine points and eight rebounds. Besides his points, Brisco’s greatest attribute was holding Charleston’s leading scorer, Drew Rackley, to eight points on 2-for-13 shooting.
Concord heads to West Virginia State 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.