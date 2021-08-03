ATHENS — Concord University head women’s basketball coach Kenny Osborne has announced three signings for the class of 2021 — Shyanna James of Weston, Jortan Lanz of Granville, Ohio and Kylea Pollinger of Fort Gay.
James is a 5-foot-10 forward who played for Lewis County. This past spring, she led Lewis County to the Class AAA Quarterfinals of the West Virginia High School Girls’ State Tournament where they were knocked out by eventual state runner-up Fairmont Senior. James averaged 12 points and six rebounds during her senior season. A versatile player, she can play a variety of positions on the perimeter and in the paint.
Lantz, a 6-4, forward, was a significant contributor to one of Ohio’s best Division II high school programs during her senior season as her and her Granville teammates posted a 25-2 mark and advanced to the Sweet 16 round of the state tournament. Before Granville, Lantz played at Hayes High Schools. This past season, she averaged eight points and seven rebounds.
Pollinger, is a 5-8 guard who played for Tolsia. She and her teammates made it to the regional final in the spring before bowing out at a chance to make the state tournament. Pollinger and her family are familiar with Concord, her mom, Jennifer, having played for the Mountain Lions from 1999-04, appearing in 110 games and averaging 6.6 points per game.
The younger Pollinger played for veteran high school coach Rick Marrone at Tolsia where she averaged eight points, three rebounds and three assists per game during her senior season.
