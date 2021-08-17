ATHENS — Concord University head women’s golf coach Tesla Southcott has announced the program’s scheduled tournaments for the fall season.
Concord starts the year at the Glenville State Invite which will be a one-day event September 2.
Beginning September 13, the Mountain Lions will play in two tournaments over a four-day stretch. Charleston hosts its tournament September 13-14 at Edgewood Country Club in Charleston, West Virginia. Two days later, Concord plays in the West Virginia Wesleyan Invite at Stonewall Jackson Resort.
September 20-21 sees the Mountain Lions travel to Canaan Valley Resort in Davis, for the Dr. Wally Edgell D2 Classic hosted by Davis & Elkins. For the first time since the spring of 2015, Concord will host a tournament at Pipestem State Park. The Concord Invite takes place September 29-30. It will be the final tune-up event before the Mountain East Conference Championship.
Once again, the MEC Championship will be held at Avalon Golf & Country Club in Warren, Ohio October 4-6.
The Mountain Lions finished eighth at the 2021 Spring MEC Championship and senior Melinda Goda earned All-MEC Second Team after tying for 11th.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.