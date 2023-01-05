ATHENS — The Concord University women’s basketball team rallied from an 18-point first half deficit, but fell to West Liberty, 87-74, Wednesday night in a Mountain East Conference game at the Carter Center.
West Liberty (7-5, 5-2 MEC) opened up a 27-11 advantage through one quarter, and still led 43-30 at halftime.
However, Concord (4-7, 2-5 MEC) held the Hilltoppers to three points over the next 4:50 of the game—stretching into the third—to trim the deficit to 43-37. The Mountain Lions’ surge continued as a three-pointer from senior guard Jazz Blankenship got CU within 50-49 at the 1:55 mark of the third.
A jumper from graduate guard Maggie Guynn right before the third-quarter buzzer got CU back within a point, 54-53. and on CU’s first possession of the fourth quarter, a layup from junior guard Jaisah Smith gave Concord its first lead of the contest.
The advantage was short lived, though, as WLU opened up a 63-57 edge with 7:46 remaining. The lead remained intact until six straight points from Smith over the next 90 seconds tied the game at 65-65. The sides traded scores with freshman forward Abbie Smith sinking two foul shots to tie the contest at 69-69. But, West Liberty scored 11 straight points en route to the victory.
Jasiah Smith scored 10 of her 15 points in the fourth quarter as she shot 5-of-10 from the field and 5-for-6 at the foul line. A. Smith notched her fourth double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Senior guard Ashton Funderburg scored eight of her nine points in the first half. Junior guard Nakaila Gray had eight points and eight rebounds (seven offensive).
Concord had a 50-43 rebounding margin as it collected 27 offensive rebounds. West Liberty buried 13 three-pointers in the game, including six from Grace Faulk, to offset the offensive glass attack by Mountain Lions.
Concord begins a two-game road trip 2 p.m. Saturday against Wheeling.
Men’s Game
West Liberty 113 Concord 97
The Concord University men’s basketball team was downed by nationally-ranked, ninth-rated West Liberty, 113-97, Wednesday night at the Carter Center in a Mountain East Conference matchup.
The Mountain Lions (7-4, 4-3 MEC) went dry from the floor over a five-minute span in the first as West Liberty (12-1, 7-0 MEC) turned a two-point deficit into a 14-point lead.
Down 21-18 seven minutes into the game, senior guard Ethan Heller scored two of his 18 points before a three-pointer from sophomore forward Amare Smith on the next possession gave Concord a 23-21 edge at the 11:25 mark. However, WLU took control with a 16-2 run to push the advantage to 39-25.
CU punched back with 10 straight points—six coming from senior forward Jevon Laidler—to get back within 39-35 with four minutes remaining in the half. However, West Liberty put together another surge and led 54-41 at halftime.
With the teams trading buckets to start the second half, a quick five-point spurt was capped by a three-pointer from Heller to get the Mountain Lions within eight, 67-59, with 15:16 left. After a WLU layup, Laidler came back with two of his season-best and team-best 20 points to get the margin back to within eight.
It was as close as Concord would get in the final 14 minutes of the game as it lost by 16 points.
Heller and Laidler combined to go 13-for-20 from the field with Heller adding six rebounds. Graduate guard Lual Daniel Rahama netted 15 points to go with 12 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.
Smith came off the bench to tally 11 points. Junior guard JJ Harper, fifth-year senior Da’Vion Moore and junior guard Jordan Wooden all registered 10 points. CU held a decisive 42-27 advantage on the boards and scored 56 points in the paint. The Mountain Lions also shot a season-best 54.5 percent (36-for-66) from the field
The CU men play Wheeling 4 p.m. Saturday.
