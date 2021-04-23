BECKLEY — The Concord University women’s soccer team will play in its third straight Mountain East Conference Championship Game after downing Fairmont State, 3-0, in Thursday’s MEC Semifinals at the YMCA Paul Cline Complex.
Concord (8-1) will host Notre Dame in the MEC Championship Game 1 p.m. Sunday in Beckley.
The Mountain Lions wasted no time getting on the scoreboard as sophomore forward Courtney Smith scored her seventh goal of the spring in the ninth minute. Smith received a pass from fellow sophomore forward Rachel Bell at the left edge of the penalty where she dribbled to the top of the area, and fired a shot into the top left corner of the goal.
Bell was the second goal scorer in the game for Concord after getting pass from the top of the 18-yard box from sophomore defender Zoe Belding. The Brampton, England native blasted a shot off the inside of the crossbar and across the goal line for her first goal of the season.
The two-goal advantage held up for the Mountain Lions at halftime as they limited Fairmont State (5-1-4) to three shots in the first half.
Five minutes into the second half, Smith was fouled in the penalty area that gave CU its first penalty try of the season. Senior midfielder Yasmin Mosby stepped up and connected on her MEC-leading ninth goal of the season to push the lead to 3-0.
FSU got off four shots—two on goal—between the 63rd and 73rd minutes, but Concord kept the Fighting Falcons off the scoreboard en route to the victory.
The Mountain Lions outshot Fairmont State, 18-10, in the game while having a 9-5 edge in shots on goal.
Junior goalkeeper Leah Marsh made five saves to preserve the shutout.
