SALEM — The Concord University women’s basketball team locked down Salem for a 73-62 win Wednesday afternoon in a non-conference game at Davis Gymnasium.
The Mountain Lions (8-3) held SU (2-9) to 25.3 percent shooting (22-for-87) in the contest. Leading by six at halftime, 32-26, Concord opened up its first double-digit lead of the second half at 40-30 after a press-breaking layup by junior forward Riley Fitzwater at the 6:06 mark of the third.
Salem answered with a quick 5-0 run, but the Mountain Lions went on their best run of the game as a response to the Salem spurt.
For the final 4:46 of the third quarter, CU outscored the Tigers, 14-7. Senior forward Madison May keyed the run with five points while sophomore guard Maggie Guynn hit a three-pointer with 33 seconds left in the period to go up 54-42 into the fourth.
The Mountain Lions contained Salem in the fourth quarter as SU was only able to get the margin under 10 twice in the period. And junior forward Tamra Scott gave CU its biggest lead of the game with two of her 12 points with 3:07 remaining in the game to go up 17 points, 67-50.
After shooting just 35 percent (14-for-40) in the first half, Concord improve to 40.4 percent (17-for-42) in the second half.
Guynn tallied her fourth 20-point game of the season with 21 on 6-for-11 shooting including 3-of-4 from three-point range. Scott collected her third career double-double with 11 rebounds—six offensive—to go with her 12 points on 6-for-8 shooting.
Freshman guard Nakaila Gray joined Scott off the bench in double figures as she tallied 11 points for her first career double-digit game.
May notched 10 points and grabbed a team-best 12 rebounds for her sixth double-double of the season.
After making 26-of-39 foul shot attempts versus Frostburg State, Concord hit 22-of-27 free throws against Salem highlighted by Gray and Guynn combining to go 13-for-15 in the game.
With Wednesday’s win, Concord records its 24th victory of the 2019 calendar year.
The Concord women’s next game will be an exhibition at UNC-Greensboro 4 p.m. Jan. 4. Mountain Lions return to MEC play Jan. 8 versus West Liberty at the Carter Center in Athens.
